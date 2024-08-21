‘That HAS to violate some sort of labor law right?’: New worker discovers he has to pay $10 daily to park

A man alleges that his place of employment is charging employees $10 a day to park, raising a question of whether an employer can legally do so.

TikTok creator Fulltime Warehouse (@fulltimewarehouse) brought up the scenario in a video that has generated more than 283,400 views since Monday.

In it, an on-screen caption tells most of the story, though the video of the wide-eyed man nodding also helps underscore the message.

The caption reads, “My reaction after discovering that we were required to pay a daily fee of ten dollars for employee parking or else you get fired.”

Though the video is short, it raises an interesting question one commenter asked: “That HAS to violate some sort of labor law, right?”

Does it violate a labor law?

According to a Findlaw article from 2019, making employees pay for parking is legal, though it might seem unfair.

Specifically, the article notes, “No section of labor law mandates that employers must provide any kind of parking for employees, let alone free parking.”

Still, it then adds, with a bit of snark, “Of course, providing that kind of perk is advisable for an employer that wants to keep its workers content. But not all employers care about such things.”

One point the article raises is that the employer might not own the parking lot that employees use.

“If the employer leases its parking from a third party, then it might make more sense for them to ask employees to pay their own way,” it notes. “Charging employees to park on property owned by the employer might seem tacky, but employers might counter that the fees collected go toward maintaining the parking area.”

The article adds that it could make a difference if you’re an employee with a disability.

“The Americans With Disabilities Act requires employers to provide employment benefits such as parking. If, however, an employer doesn’t provide parking for all of its employees, it does not typically need to provide parking for disabled employees.”

Commenters reacted to the revelation about the unidentified workplace.

“So $10 times 20 days a month…$200 a month?” someone said, showing off math skills. “Unless you’re making really good money that’s a huge percentage of each check. Can’t be worth it.”

Another observed, “Bro gotta stand up for himself and call them out on their bs and if they wanna fire him they’ll have to find a valid reason other than disrespect.”

One commenter pointed out, “I don’t like unions but this is a perfect example of why a union is good.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fulltime Warehouse via TikTok direct message.

