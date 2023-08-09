‘Clocking out then having to clock in somewhere else 30 minutes later is CRAZY’: Worker shares why she won’t get a second job ‘no matter how expensive it gets’

In a viral TikTok video, a worker shared that no matter how expensive the cost of living gets, she’s not willing to exchange her work-life balance for a second job.

In the clip, Shay (@shayjo21) shares that basic expenses, like food, are increasingly getting more expensive. She goes on to list a few items that she’s noticed a rise in cost, including grapes at $7, eggs at $5, homes at half a million dollars, and used cars going for $40,000.

“One thing I do wanna say is, I don’t give a damn how expensive it gets, I’m not working a second job. Y’all not about to have me out here working twice,” Shay says.

She adds that she’s only good to work until about 5:30 pm.

“5:31 legs start buckling, knees going. 6 o’clock, vision blurry, can’t find my car. Okay, I can’t work two jobs,” Shay notes. “So whoever needs to fix it, please fix it.”

She adds that the rise in the cost of living has gotten to the point that working 40 hours a week isn’t enough. “But I’m gonna make it enough,” she says.

“$100,000 a year is the new $50,000 a year,” the caption read, alongside the hashtag “#fixitjesus.”

Matt Fleming, a wealth advisor executive at Vanguard Personal Advisor Services, told Forbes that the high inflation Americans are currently experiencing is due to a combination of factors, “including a strong post-Covid recovery, lingering supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and its effects on energy and food prices, Fed rate hikes and gains in wages after years of low growth.”

Inflation can impact the cost of living, affecting everything from food to housing and gas prices. Within the last year, many basic necessities have risen by about 4% to 19% in price, Forbes reported.

The video is nearing a million views and has more than 4,300 comments as of Wednesday morning.

Commenters largely agreed with Shay’s stance on second jobs.

“Clocking out then having to clock in somewhere else 30 minutes later is CRAZY,” the most popular comment read.

“We shouldn’t have to work 2-3 jobs to be able to afford life for ONE person!!” another said.

“Exactly i rather budget what i got. Im not picking up more work,” a third wrote.

“Been there done that. I’ll find another job paying more but I’m not working two jobs again,” a further commenter said.

