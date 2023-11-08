’Y’all’s process is nuts’: Worker says employer took over a month to schedule in-person interview. He already accepted another offer

A user on TikTok is calling out companies with long interview processes after an employer strung him along for a month.

In a video with over 856,000 views, TikTok user Reesesaun (@reesesaun) says a recruiter reached out to him and asked him to submit a cover letter and resume. A few days later, he had his first round of interviews.

Eight days later, he was informed that he made it through the first round, and five days after that, he had another interview.

Almost a month after he was first approached, he was told that he advanced to the ‘in-person interview’ stage of the process—at which point, Reesesaun had already accepted another offer.

“They took so long that I can’t even work for them anymore,” Reesesaun says, “because I’ve already accepted another offer.”

“What the f*ck is y’all doing?” he asks. “Y’all process is nuts!”

Reesesaun states that he responded to their final email with a message stating that, while he was interested in the company and the role, he had to pursue other opportunities as the interview process was too long. Reesesaun later shared a screenshot of the email.

Reesesaun isn’t the first to have an over-the-top interview process go viral. One user claimed they had to prepare a presentation for their third interview. Another alleged that an employer put them “on hold” after 4 rounds of interviews. A further user claimed that one prospective employer made her go through 5 rounds of interviews, only to eventually reject her from the job.

In the comments section of Reesesaun’s video, users shared their own experiences with drawn-out interview processes.

“Jobs from 3 months ago be hitting me up, like fam i could be homeless,” said a user.

“I applied and interviewed for a job in April and they called to offer it to me in NOVEMBER!!!” exclaimed a second.

“Because if I’m looking for a job now…I need a job now…not in 3 months,” detailed a third. “you gotta start looking for a job 6 months before you need it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Reesesaun via Instagram direct message.