‘You thought you were doing a trend but you made a short film!’: Worker accidentally films Wes Anderson-style video on day she gets fired from Amazon

The “Acting Like You’re in A Wes Anderson Film” TikTok trend that mimics the visual style of Wes Anderson films has captivated its users and gained immense popularity on the video-sharing platform, producing many viral clips. However, one TikToker’s attempt to participate in this trend took an unexpected turn when she accidentally filmed herself getting laid off from her job.

The video, posted by TikToker Jennifer Lucas (@sohltrain) on April 26, starts with a shot of her banging her head against a wall with the overlay text, “I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson style WFH and accidentally filmed myself getting laid off??!”

Jennifer then proceeds to showcase her morning routine set to the tune of Alexandre Desplat’s “Obituary,” from Anderson’s recent film, The French Dispatch.

The montage follows the trend of imitating Wes Anderson’s style by going for symmetric camera shots, as the TikToker films herself getting out of bed, making coffee, brushing her teeth, and turning on her computer.

However, the video takes a dramatic turn when she puts her hand over her mouth in shock as she reads an email on her computer, which is revealed to be a notice of her layoff. The video concludes with the TikToker going on a “mental health walk” and a shot of her walking her dog, set to the same Anderson-inspired aesthetic.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Jennifer decided to post the video, writing in the caption, “I debated if I should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone.”

After quickly going viral and accumulating over 6.2 million views, many went to the comment section of the TikTok to leave words of encouragement.

One commenter shared their own story, saying: “I was laid off on my birthday, they knew, it was “budget cuts” but the ceo who laid me off made a crisp 1 million, you got this!!!”

“this is actually the correct Wes Anderson aesthetic (so sorry for the layoff!! right there with ya),” a second commenter wrote.

“You thought you were doing a trend but you made a short film! I had emotions!” a third commenter said.

“They laid you off over EMAIL????” another user questioned.

“To everyone who has reached out or sent a kind word, i see you and i love you,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of a follow-up TikTok, in which she revealed she was let go from her position at Amazon. In the video, Jennifer said that she’s been working for Amazon for 8 years and claims she “had an amazing review just a month ago,” but also added that a part of her was glad to be out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jennifer Lucas via email and to Amazon via press email.