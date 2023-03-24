‘When you accept the manager job for money and less shifts but now you live at work’: Worker complains about managerial promotion

While a promotion may sound good on paper, it’s not always what it’s cracked up to be.

Promoted employees may find that they have to do substantially more work and commit considerably harder to the job, even if the pay rise with the promotion isn’t commensurate with this change.

One user on TikTok recently sparked discussion after noting her own experience in this area. In a video with over 1.7 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Charlotte (@charnicholls7) bemoans the lifestyle change that can come with a promotion.

“When you accept the manager job for more money and less shifts but now you live at work, customers are even more rude and never have a day off,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, many users affirmed that Charlotte’s experience was all too common.

Several users detailed their own experience taking on — or outright refusing — managerial roles.

“Accepted the manager job just to realize im gonna be making less money,” a user recalled.

“It’s why I left,” another added. “I ended up crying daily.”

“This is why I refused the manager position when was offered to me,” a third claimed. “I am more than fine where I am.”

“Forreal, i work at mcdonalds (shiftleader) and i will NEVER become a manager because of that. Private life is too important,” said an additional TikToker.

A few users even alleged that they stepped down from managerial roles to return to their previous positions.

“And that’s why I stepped back down,” declared a user in response to Charlotte’s video.

“I quit my manager job to be a minimum wage, minimum effort employee again,” recounted a second.

“Accepted a manager in training position and it killed my mental health,” stated a commenter. “I had to go back to shift lead…They will take all they can from you.”

That said, a few users had the opposite perspective.

“Been a store manager for almost 2 years, it doess get better I promise,” shared a user. “you just have to find your routine. it’s stressful I’m not saying it’s not but it does get a little easier but lean on your management team a little more because that’s what they’re there for.”

We’ve reached out to Charlotte via TikTok comment.