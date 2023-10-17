Worker hides in store after charging customer $1,453 instead of $14.53 for a coffee

A New York-based barista went viral on TikTok after documenting how she accidentally charged a customer $1,453 instead of $14.53 for their coffee order.

The barista, Alexander Saint Von (@alexander_saintvon), recently posted a photo slideshow to TikTok. One of the images showed the botched check; the other was a photo of Saint Von. As of Monday evening, her video had more than 33,700 views and users overwhelmingly balked at the mistake.

“Hiding at work because I accidentally charged someone $1453.00 instead of $14.53 for coffee,” the barista wrote via text overlay.

Indeed, on the receipt, viewers see a subtotal of $10.50 and an added gratuity of $1,439.47. In the comments, viewers wondered how the transaction went through—seemingly without issue.

“How did their card even go through,” one person asked. In response, another viewer explained that the customer probably has “a credit card with a high limit.”

And the customer in question was forgiving. “They weren’t that upset because accidents happen and the managers just voided it,” Saint Von wrote. The customer also got their money back, she said.

But Saint Von isn’t the first worker to make this mistake.

“I’ve done this before,” one worker shared. “Thankfully the person was nice about it and my manager was able to void it.”

“My boss got charged $4,030 instead of $40.30 and he didn’t realize for days,” another added.

Others, meanwhile, teased Saint Von for the generous tip.

“That looks so intentional too cause it’s on the [gratuity] like you tipped yourself that,” one viewer said.

“Did you enter the tip yourself?” another asked.

“something I would do,” a third person added.

Indeed, accidentally overcharging customers is fairly common. In Waco, Texas, a convenience store overcharged a man by almost $1,300. But, like with Saint Von’s incident, the best method customers can take to fix the charge is to point out the error at the register. If this doesn’t work, then customers can contact their bank directly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Saint Von via TikTok comment for more information.