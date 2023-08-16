‘The boss likes to sleep with his employees’: Gas station worker blasts boss via advertising screen

A TikToker caught a video of some piping hot tea on a gas station’s ticker screen alleging extramarital cheating and wage theft.

In the video, Zawadi (@zzawadii) is at a gas station with her friends, filming from inside a car, when she sees an unexpected message come up on the gas station’s ticker screen. A ticker screen is one of those advertising screens in which the message scrolls by, usually with words and a few simple images.

There are three allegations that the group caught on video. First, it reads, “The Boss Likes To Sleep With His Employees Behind His Wife’s Back!” As the words go by, Zawadi and her friends’ screams get more and more frantic from surprise.

“Is this real? Is this real?” a person asks in disbelief.

The other messages read: “Google Him to See What A Piece of Human Garbage He Is” and “The Wage Thief That Owns This Place Pockets His Employee’s Overtime!”

The messages come up in between other very normal advertisements encouraging people to buy everything from pizza to handmade cannolis to beer and cider.

“The normal advertising in between the tea spill is KILLING me,” a commenter said.

“What is going on?” a person in the car asks.

It was presumably one of the gas station employees who programmed the messages, given the tea that was being spilled and the fact that they’re the people most likely to have access to the advertising screen and know how to operate it.

“Someone is going to JAILLLLL” the text overlay reads.

The video has a whopping 2.6 million views and more than 1,500 comments.

“Is gettin yall BAD ooooooouuuuu run and hide for cover,” the caption reads.

Commenters were living for the tea and advertisement screen.

“Now THIS is marketing,” a person said.

“I’m more impressed by how many messages that sign can hold,” a viewer wrote.

“imagine his wife comes by and sees that,” another said.

