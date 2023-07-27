‘Do u get paid more for it???’: Worker says she has to eat alone in her car on lunch break because she’s the ‘work snitch’

No matter where you work, there’s almost always going to be some type of snitch looking to throw you under the bus for god-knows-what-reason.

Whether it’s to make themselves look better in comparison in a bid for management to hopefully overlook their faults because they’re focusing on yours, or because they’re just trying to “x” out the competition once promotion time comes around, it’s hard for anyone to like a snitch.

It’s definitely not a moniker that anyone would proudly take on for themselves, but a TikToker named Cynesse (@cynesseofficial) appears unbothered in the video in which she admits that she is her workplace’s snitch.

As a result of her on-the-job-skulduggery, she says none of her co-workers want to eat lunch with her, so she eats lunch alone in her car.

“POV you’re the work snitch so you have to eat lunch in your car because none of your coworkers like you,” Cynesse writes in a text overlay of the video as she chomps down on a sandwich while seated in her vehicle.

Cynesse’s video was viewed 447,000 times. Viewers didn’t have much sympathy for the worker and shared cautionary tales for anyone who’s thinking of becoming an on-the-job tattletale.

“Our work snitch got fired cause the manager said he talk too much,” one of the top comments reads.

“As a manager I fr hated the work snitch,” TikToker @alwayss.nati said.

David Howe, a corporate trainer, penned a Medium blog piece about how snitches tend to get stitches, even if the “stitches” in question are metaphoric ones that are applicable to corporate culture.

Howe penned that this type of behavior ultimately kills morale among co-workers and ultimately ends up fostering a toxic workplace that stops efficiency in its tracks. “Having trustworthy coworkers tends to a key factor in the success of any company or department. Having one problem employee can often throw a team off balance and it will often show up as lost productivity,” Howe wrote.

The Houston Chronicle shared the best ways to deal with “tattletale” co-workers, suggesting that if the office gossiper is attempting to glean some information from you, or bait you into talking about other employees in a negative manner, the simplest way to extricate yourself from the situation is to just not engage in a kind manner. Don’t ignore them completely, but just simply say you don’t know anything about the topic that they’re talking about in a bid to try and shift the conversation in an entirely different direction.

The newspaper also suggested never letting the co-worker in question know what projects or tasks you’re working on. Always provide relatively vague responses, and, if they press you for further details, simply focus your attention on work and tell them that you don’t have time to talk about it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cynesse via email for further comment.