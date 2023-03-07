‘Why did nobody teach you what car insurance was for?’: Woman says she’s been paying $320 a month for car insurance when she doesn’t even have a car

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman said she had been paying for car insurance for a year despite not having a car, sparking debate in the comments section.
TikTok user @almightyk0_ posted the video on March 6. In it, she said that she had been paying around $320 a month for car insurance for the past two years. She believed she was paying this amount due to previous penalties on her driving record.
The TikToker explained that she received a payment-due notification from her car insurance provider and decided to call them to see if she could cancel the service because she hadn’t had a car for over a year.
“So, I give the lady a call, and I’m telling her I don’t got a car no more. My car was wrecked last year in an accident,” she said in the clip. “She was like, ‘Well if you don’t have a car, do you want to cancel your policy?’ What car on my policy? I just thought I was paying for my bad driving record.”
Luckily, the TikToker said she would receive $3500 in back pay on her policy because she has a police report from the accident that totaled her car.
“Check on your policy number. Don’t be me,” she said.
@almightyk0_ #fyp #insurance #carinsurance ♬ original sound – Almightyko
In the comments section, several viewers asked why she was paying for car insurance if she didn’t have a car.
“Girl why you been paying for car insurance and you don’t have a car? This is crazy,” one user wrote.
“I am truly concerned. Why did nobody teach you what car insurance was for ? I’m happy you getting your money back but this is wild,” another commented.
Others joked that her car insurance misunderstanding may have had unexpected financial benefits.
“That’s a strange way to put money in your savings but go awf sis,” a commenter wrote.
“Well, that’s the way to save I’ve ever seen hah Plus it’s tax seasons! ur gonna be rich,” another exclaimed.
The Daily Dot reached out to @almightyk0_ via TikTok direct message.