‘Why did nobody teach you what car insurance was for?’: Woman says she’s been paying $320 a month for car insurance when she doesn’t even have a car

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman said she had been paying for car insurance for a year despite not having a car, sparking debate in the comments section.

TikTok user @almightyk0_ posted the video on March 6. In it, she said that she had been paying around $320 a month for car insurance for the past two years. She believed she was paying this amount due to previous penalties on her driving record.

The TikToker explained that she received a payment-due notification from her car insurance provider and decided to call them to see if she could cancel the service because she hadn’t had a car for over a year.

“So, I give the lady a call, and I’m telling her I don’t got a car no more. My car was wrecked last year in an accident,” she said in the clip. “She was like, ‘Well if you don’t have a car, do you want to cancel your policy?’ What car on my policy? I just thought I was paying for my bad driving record.”

Luckily, the TikToker said she would receive $3500 in back pay on her policy because she has a police report from the accident that totaled her car.

“Check on your policy number. Don’t be me,” she said.

In the comments section, several viewers asked why she was paying for car insurance if she didn’t have a car.

“Girl why you been paying for car insurance and you don’t have a car? This is crazy,” one user wrote.

“I am truly concerned. Why did nobody teach you what car insurance was for ? I’m happy you getting your money back but this is wild,” another commented.

Others joked that her car insurance misunderstanding may have had unexpected financial benefits.

“That’s a strange way to put money in your savings but go awf sis,” a commenter wrote.

“Well, that’s the way to save I’ve ever seen hah Plus it’s tax seasons! ur gonna be rich,” another exclaimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @almightyk0_ via TikTok direct message.