‘Send that bill to Keith Lee’: Woman says she landed in hospital after trying chicken sandwich from Kevin Hart’s new restaurant

Kevin Hart is usually known for his comedy that keeps fans laughing out loud and holding their bellies. But according to one TikToker, Hart’s new business venture — a restaurant named Hart House — has patrons holding their tummies for an entirely different reason.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 502,000 views, user Cayleigh Pine (@caylsp) explained that her Memorial Day trip to the restaurant resulted in her going to the hospital after she claims she got food poisoning from eating a chicken sandwich.

“I went to Hart House in Hollywood for the first time last night,” Cayleigh explained in the clip. “At 4am I had horrible food poisoning and I’m in the hospital with a bacterial infection.” The TikToker blamed Hart’s chicken sandwich for the ordeal.

Hart House offers “a 100% plant-based menu” so its chicken sandwich does not actually contain any poultry. The restaurant promises to serve food that is healthy and contains no antibiotics, artificial ingredients, trans fat, hormones or cholesterol. According to its website, the eatery’s mission is “to make the food you know and love – better for you, your wallet, and the planet.”

But landing in the hospital after the meal wasn’t the only odd thing to happen to the content creator. In full Hollywood fashion, Cayleigh received care from an actual television celebrity.

“The nurse that treated me was Jennifer Stone from Wizards of Waverly Place,” she revealed.

In the comments section, Hart House took the moment to extend apologies to the TikToker and offer to look into the incident.

“OMG!!! We’re so sorry to hear this,” the restaurant commented. “Our exec team would love to chat w/u to get details & make sure ur OK + perform a quality control check.”

Other users expressed sympathies for Cayleigh, but also marveled at her strange Hollywood tale.

“This story is the most LA thing to ever happen,” one comment read.

“Send that bill to Keith Lee,” another user instructed, referring to TikTok influencer Keith Lee’s rave review of the restaurant.

“Getting treated in a hospital by a previous Disney star is the most California thing I’ve heard,” one user wrote.

“This TikTok is how I found out Jennifer Stone works a literal block away from me,” another commented.

Some viewers expressed concern for the actress after her workplace was revealed online.

“Noooo you just exposed where she works that’s essentially doxxing her… feel better tho!” one pointed out.

“Omg I’m so sorry I didn’t mean to! it’s on google where she works so I didn’t think anything of it, I’ll see if I can remove the location,” Cayleigh responded.

The Daily Dot reached out Cayleigh for comment via email and to Hart House via contact form.