‘Call HR immediately’: Woman puts in her 2 weeks’ notice at work. She gets fired on the spot

In a July 29 TikTok, a future teacher (@heyitskelsi1) says she put her two weeks’ notice in at her job. However, her employer tells her the company is “separating” her employment “immediately.”

In the TikTok, which has over 1.5 million views, the future educator is on the phone with her manager. She tells him a team leader told her she would be able to work her final two weeks.

However, the employer says that the team leader was wrong.

Manager responds to two weeks’ notice

“Due to the sensitivity of the stuff that we work with in this department, whenever a two weeks’ notice is provided, we have to accept it immediately,” he says. “So we are going to go ahead and proceed with the separation today.”

The TikToker did not disclose where she worked.

In the video, the employer wishes the to-be-teacher well in her new job, and acknowledges her frustration.

“I am pissed because I have three kids and I have bills to pay for, and I’m not gonna get paid until Sept. 15,” she says. “So yes, I’m livid.”

Many viewers commented in support of the TikToker.

“Call HR immediately,” one user wrote. “They have to pay you out for those two weeks if they aren’t going to let you work them. plus any vacation time.”

“Jobs cry if we don’t give notice and then treat people like this,” another wrote.

On July 31, the future teacher posted an update on TikTok. In it, she says she filed for unemployment 30 minutes after she got off the phone with her former boss.

Do companies have to honor two weeks’ notice?

She also acknowledges that companies are not legally obligated to honor their employees’ two week notices.

This would be considered an “involuntary separation from the company,” according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

In the follow-up video, the future educator says the unemployment request is pending, and her parents offered to help with expenses.

Several viewers left advice in the comments.

“If they are terminating you day of, they owe you your check right then and there,” one user said.

“Check your [paid time off] too,” another commented. “They usually have to pay out any accrued and unused PTO.”

“Never trust what a team lead says, check your employee handbook or question HR hypothetically,” another wrote.

Other viewers expressed concerns over the employer’s policies.

“It seems they’re indirectly teaching other employees to never give any notice, and that would leave them in the lurch for staffing,” one user said. “It is so odd. Best wishes on your new job!”

The TikToker (@@heyitskelsi1) did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

