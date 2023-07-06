‘I just knew in my mind it wasnt going to work’: Worker films GRWM for first day at new job. She quit during lunch

A Dallas-area receptionist uploaded a GRWM video to commemorate her first day at a new job—with an awkward bookend at the closing to let people know she’d quit on her lunch break and was again without work.

The video came from creator Lindsay (@lindsaymariebarber), who posted it on Monday, drawing more than 101,000 views since it was uploaded to TikTok.

Although the bulk of the video showed the creator’s elaborate makeup routine while she discussed the process for getting the receptionist’s job, the caption read, “I have never quit a job after a few hours but I just knew in my mind it wasnt going to work.”

Lindsay said, “Two weeks ago, I was scrolling on LinkedIn at like 9 o’clock at night and I was applying to just random receptionist jobs because that’s like my thing that I’m like most qualified for. And so I got a call like first thing in the morning for an interview.”

She did the Zoom interview and got hired, noting that it was a morning receptionist job where she’d work until 1 p.m.

She also noted, “I have to dress up more than the last job I was in. So I had to order a bunch of stuff because I got rid of all my office clothes because I thought I’d never work in an office like that again. But just a reason to go shopping, so I can’t complain there.”

The twist in the last few seconds of the video was that Lindsay didn’t have a job anymore because she had quit.

“Quick update … I quit on my lunch, so now I don’t work,” she concluded the video.

Commenters wanted to know more.

“Omg hahaha we need the story,” one said.

The creator responded, “Hahaha I just was like this ain’t it.”

“Yes girl!” another person enthused about Lindsay quitting her job. “Life is too short to be unhappy.”

“Oh this brings back memories,” someone else recalled. “The anxiety of quitting so early but sometimes you just KNOW you’ll be miserable in the job! Good move girl.”

The creator responded, “Thank you!! I was so nervous I was about to poop my pants,” adding a laughing emoji, “But when you know, you know!!”

“How you afford all this with no job?” wondered one, presumably asking about the office clothes shopping the creator referred to in her video.

Lindsay simply replied, “My husband! Lol.”

