‘I definitely would’ve gotten the manager’: Customer says to always ask for plastic utensils after witnessing woman and her dog sharing same fork at restaurant

A restaurant customer and her friends were incredibly grossed out after witnessing a fellow diner share a fork with her dog.

In a TikTok video documenting the incident, Chicago-area creator Angelica Bradford (@angelicaaabee) films a restaurant patron that’s dining several feet away from her. The woman has her brown and white dog right next to her table, perched in what appears to be a doggy stroller.

At the onset of the clip, the woman is seen feeding her dog directly from her metal fork. When the woman pulls the fork back, it’s evident that some white food is still stuck on the fork. While the restaurant goer taps the fork to get the food off that her dog just licked, but it remains stuck on the fork.

The woman ends up picking up more of the white substance, possibly mashed potatoes or grits, and putting it in her mouth with the same fork and eating the morsels her dog licked just seconds ago.

“This is why you ask for plastic silverware,” observed Angelica.

At the end of the TikTok, it appears the creator is dining with a few friends, who also witnessed the situation and appear shocked with the behavior.

“We left so quick,” Angelica shared in the caption.

While some people claim that a dog’s mouth is supposedly cleaner than a human’s, Insider reports that it isn’t true. While the bacteria in a dog’s mouth, in large part, can’t infect a human, there are a few microorganisms and germs that a human can get from dog saliva — namely, salmonella and rabies.

The viral video has nearly 800,000 views and more than 4,000 comments in just 22 hours following its Saturday posting.

Commenters, like the creator, registered disbelief as the woman essentially swapped saliva with her pet.

“The way I gasped,” a person said.

“Tapping the fork took me out,” another wrote.

“Like tapping the fork cleaned it,” someone else observed.

One person said they also don’t trust restaurant silverware.

“Not even plastic, I have a portable utensil kit I bought off Amazon so I bring my own silverware wherever I go,” the commenter wrote.

Others were willing to escalate the situation further.

“I definitely would’ve gotten the manager,” one offered.

Another went even further: “I would’ve called the police as well.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Angelica for comment via Instagram DM.