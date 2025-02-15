‘Locksmith here. You got lucky with that one’: Woman’s key breaks in her Chevy’s ignition. Then she has to use glue stick trick to get it out

After the key broke off in her Chevy’s ignition, a woman ended up using a glue stick to get it out.

Featured Video

In a viral video with 19,100 views, Chevrolet owner and TikTok user Bri (@inkedbrat93) showed viewers the exact moment the broken key popped right out of the ignition with the help of a glue stick.

“So I melted a glue stick and put it in my ignition,” she explained in the video. “Because I’m trying to get the other half of my key out.

Bri also showed viewers the other half of the broken key.

Advertisement

Chevy driver uses glue stick to fix key

In the video, the woman pulled on a glue stick that was affixed to her ignition.

They part of the key that was stuck popped right out because it was stuck to the glue stick.

The fact that the trick worked was clearly shocking.

Advertisement

“Oh my God, oh my God look!” the woman exclaimed.

She was very excited to find a cheap fix for what could’ve been a very expensive problem.

However, some warned the trick working may have been a fluke.

In the video’s comments section, some warned that the trick may not be successful for everyone.

Advertisement

“Locksmith here. You got lucky with that one,” wrote one user.

“Got super lucky as that almost never works. Go buy a lottery ticket,” another person testified.

Others shared what happened after their key broke off in their ignition.

“This happened to me. My brother had to take apart the entire ignition,” one person said.

Advertisement

There are a few things that could help someone who winds up in this predicament.

US Key Service, recommends using tweezers or a similar tool to get key fragments out of a vehicle’s ignition. There’s also something called the “wedge and slide method.” This method involves using tools with mini hacksaw blades to try to catch the key fragment and pull it out.

The key fragment can also be dislodged using a paperclip or safety pin.

If all else fails, you’ve got to call a locksmith.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Bri by TikTok comment and direct message and Chevrolet by email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.