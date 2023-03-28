‘If you invite someone for dinner you supply dinner’: Woman says her friend charged each guest $12 for their meal at dinner party—and asked them to bring their own steak

A woman says her friend invited her and several other couples to her house for a dinner party but asked them all to bring their own steak and pay $12 dollars for sides in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by Ashley Nichols (@ashleynichols711) on March 26, she says that she had no issue with bringing her own steak to the dinner party but was confused when her friend asked each couple to pay $12 for their salad and baked potatoes.

“Has anybody ever been invited to dinner and then charged for the side items for their food?” Nichols says in the clip. “Just to make fun of her for this, the rest of us have decided we’re going to pay the $12 in quarters.”

She then shows the neighborhood her friend lives in, saying that she “lives in a nice neighborhood” and is “not poor by any means.”

The video has reached over 438,000 views as of March 28, with many commenters clowning her friend for asking her to pay.

“That’s so tacky. Hard pass,” one user wrote.

“If you invite someone for dinner you supply… dinner,” another said.

“I would never go. Sorry, that’s ridiculous,” a third added.

In an update video, Nichols says her friend knew in advance that they would bring quarters to make fun of her.

“This is the first time she’s charged us for a dinner at her house, but I wasn’t all that surprised. We already knew she was a tightwad,” she says. “I don’t know if she’ll charge us for sides again. But if she does, I’ll probably still go.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nichols via TikTok comment.