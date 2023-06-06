‘Like did they think you wouldn’t notice…’: Woman pays $800 for a cake. It’s styrofoam

In a twist on the “Everything is Cake” meme, one TikToker was in for the surprise of a lifetime after she ordered her son’s birthday cake but received one that couldn’t be eaten. In a viral video, TikToker Shay (@thebabyshay) showed off the cake, which was completely made out of styrofoam.

In the video’s text overlay, the TikToker explained that she ordered the cake for her 1-year-old’s birthday party, which was supposed to have 60 guests. But instead of sponge and frosting, she received a styrofoam cake display.

“Yo guys look I paid for a styrofoam cake,” she said in the video, while tearing off what appears to be red paper icing.

“How much you paid for that?” a voice asked in the background.

“Imma tell you right now cuz I got the invoice,” Shay responded.

Apparently, the cake cost a whopping $800. It also came paired with 12 matching treats that were also all made out of styrofoam.

The video amassed over 5 million views and its comments section was filled with TikTokers expressing shock and disbelief over the surprise styrofoam and its cost.

“Styrofoam cake is WILLLDDDD they need jail time,” one user commented.

“Like did they think you wouldn’t notice,” asked wrote.

“Yeah, a styrofoam cake could be common but not for $800,” one skeptical user said. “It should be cheaper!”

Others were surprised that the content creator was willing to pay so much for a cake in the first place.

“Who pays $800 for a cake that’s crazy?” one person asked.

Another wrote, “The fact that you paid more for a birthday cake than I did for my wedding cake is just…,” followed by a mind-blown emoji.

In a “storytime” follow-up post which received over 302,000 views, Shay explained that the baker who made her cake had no idea that she wanted a real one. The entire ordeal was a mixup as a result of a party planner’s bad party planning.

“I gave [the party planner] my vision and I was just supposed to let her handle everything and I just showed up,” the TikToker told viewers.

She explained she wanted a fully decked out party (which she paid $10,000 for) with a candy store, toy store, candy boxes and pictures of his son’s face on the party’s furniture. She said she didn’t receive any of those things.

To make matters worse, the party planner knew it was a styrofoam cake as she specifically asked the baker for a faux cake. The planner also paid the baker $400, but upcharged her client $800 for it after the fact.

In the end, Shay wanted everyone to know the baker wasn’t at fault for the mixup and actually delivered a great product.

“That cake was so fire, the details and everything were so fire,” she explained. “But if I would’ve known it was fake, I would’ve bought a cake so my son could have and my guests could have.”

This is not the first time a TikToker has gone viral for mistakingly getting a faux cake. Last November, one woman shared a story about buying the last “display only” cake at her local bakery, only to later discover its styrofoam contents.

The Daily Dot contacted Shay for comment via Instagram comment.