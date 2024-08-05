‘What’s the point of the car then?’: Woman gets $40,000 car from her husband. She doesn’t want to put miles on it

A family TikToker has gone viral after sharing a video of himself squished in the backseat of his family car—all because his wife doesn’t want to rack up miles on her new ride.

TikTok user Lajerrius Haralson (@lajerrius.haralson) shared the lighthearted clip on July 27, and it has since amassed over 1.1 million views. The clip shows Haralson cramped in the back of the car between his two daughters’ car seats, while his wife and two other passengers occupy the front.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: you buy your wife a $40k car and she doesn’t want to put miles on it.”

Is it common to not drive your new car?

Interestingly, reluctance to drive a new car in an attempt to keep the mileage low is more common than you might think. In the comment section, users quickly shared similar experiences.

One user admitted, “that was me never wanting to put miles on my cars so it will last me forever but I ended up trading them in.”

Another chimed in, “My husband says that to me, I’m like what the F are we buying it for! I want to travel and enjoy it!”

“That’s me…2023 with 790 miles,” a third shared.

“sounds like money back in your pocket after you sell it since it’s not being used,” one more added.

The video also sparked a debate about whether avoiding driving a new car will even help preserve it. One commenter wrote, “Cars are meant to be driven lol it’s actually worse for them to sit for long periods of time.”

As it turns out, this commenter might be onto something. According to a Consumer Reports article, letting a car sit idle for extended periods can actually cause a host of problems. John Ibbotson, Consumer Reports’ chief mechanic, warns that infrequently used cars can suffer from issues like dead batteries, rusted brakes, and even insect or rodent infestations.

“Starting the car, getting the engine, transmission, differential, tires, and brakes up to operating temperature by driving it around will do a lot to prevent leaks and other problems,” Ibbotson explains in the article.

