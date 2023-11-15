From 2009 through 2022—for much of his storied career as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time—Tom Brady was married to supermodel Giselle Bündchen. Together, they were a high-profile celebrity power couple that definitely maintained a degree of public visibility.

But with their October 2022 divorce announcement via Instagram, the world knew that both of them were theoretically back on the market. That led to some to wonder, “Who is Tom Brady dating?”

Throughout the summer and fall of 2023, there was a definitive answer to the question, though as of November 2023, it appears the answer is “no one.” (But that’s reportedly not for lack of trying on one party’s part.)

Wait … is Tom Brady dating?

According to multiple sources specializing in celebrity news, Irina Shayk was seeing Brady from July through October 2023.

The Daily Dot, covering the relationship when news of the union first broke, reported that TMZ released an exclusive story on an encounter between the two. According to the story, “the MVP picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air and drove her to ‘his crib.’ The publication’s sources said she didn’t leave until the following morning. Along with the story, photos were released of the duo in Tom Brady’s Rolls-Royce laughing and looking close.”

People did an article covering the timeline of their relationship, setting their beginnings at a wedding in Italy on May 30, 2023, which they both attended. Then, they referenced the July sighting, with a source telling the publication the couple had been involved for a few weeks prior to that.

Since then, they were seen together in London and New York together, though Shayk made some waves in August by sharing topless photos on her Instagram while on a mini-vacation with Bradley Cooper. (Shayk and Cooper were previously together and have a child together born in 2017; Shayk’s also been previously romantically linked with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and famed musician-plus Kanye West.

People noted that the relationship between Brady and Shayk “kind of just fizzled” in late October despite the two being on good terms, but Marca alleged that Shayk tried a “hail Mary” attempt at rekindling the relationship in early November.

Tom Brady, online through the years

Brady gained fame first and foremost through his talents on the football field. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer when he finally becomes eligible to join the elite club in 2028. (That assumes he stays retired, of course.)

He’s now been so famous, in part via his high-profile marriage to Bündchen, that he’s transcended sports celebrity for across-the-board, everyone-knows-him celebrity.

As Daily Dot readers know, fame in the modern era comes with internet-related scrutiny, and Brady’s not immune to that.

One Daily Dot article revealed that in 2016, Brady posted a photo of himself with a Tom Brady-branded cap in a tribute to Jay-Z—which included Jay-Z’s hands holding the cap thanks to ill-advised Photoshop magic. In another, Brady proved he’s not superstitious by breaking a mirror and walking under a ladder. And, a simple choice in hatwear at a press conference led to new memes from fans.

And Brady’s appearance in commercials after he’s retired from football, including talk-show-styled Hertz ads debuting in the fall of 2023, that led one reviewer to say, “these commercials grate on me in a deep, profound way. He tried to put his finger on it by observing, “They’re trying to make it seem like Brady is revealing something deeply confessional” even though it just led to talking about renting cars.

Brady might not be ready to go onto a talk show to confess to shed light on the “Who is Tom Brady dating?” matter, but it’s clear that even though he’s retired from football, he’s still very much in the public eye.