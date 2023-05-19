‘The other day i met a “ad coordinator” and literally all he does is show people how to hold a phone when they film ads’: Viewers defend worker who asks why white people have jobs with such random titles

If you’ve ever heard someone’s job title and wondered, “What does that person actually do?”—know that you’re not alone.

A TikToker named Hannah (@hnnnnnnnnnh) posted a short clip that captured the perplexity of “white people” and their job titles. It has garnered over 614,800 views in just three days.

“Why do white people genuinely have the most craziest jobs ever?” Hannah asks in the video.

She then posits, “You can be like, ‘Oh, like, what do you do?’ And they’re ‘like, ‘oh, you know, like the bubbles that come out of Jacuzzis? Yeah, I calculate the circumference of those,’ and they make like six figures.”

In the comments section, many viewers related to the TikToker.

“The other day I met an ‘ad coordinator’ and literally all he does is show people how to hold a phone when they film ads like HELLOOO?????” one commenter said.

“I know a dude who makes cardboard boxes and he gets free vacations all the time and makes bank,” a second shared.

One pointed out that people in house hunting shows typically fit this category, observing, “The husband sells glow-in-the-dark aglets and the wife harvests dung beetles and their budget is $3 million.”

Another aspired to work one of these seemingly random jobs, noting, “I’m tryna be the person who puts the stickers on the fruits.”

Other viewers remarked on the ease of these jobs.

“They always do such minimal work too while my job has me doing 10 tasks at once for min wage,” one commenter groused.

“Facts,” another concurred, “and somehow they work for Google and Netflix and work from their pool.”

One viewer even theorized that the positions are made up for particular candidates.

“Sometimes I feel like they create jobs for them,” the viewer speculated, without specifying who “they” and “them” are. “IDK bc how do you get these jobs?”

