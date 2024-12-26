‘I am so annoyed’: Woman calls out her neighbor for where he parks his Nissan. Who’s in the right here?

A woman is calling out her neighbor for where he parks his Nissan. However, viewers aren’t all on her side.

Home ownership comes with a host of potential irritants. One particular pet peeve—namely, a neighbor who parks in your spot—has been known to create blood-feud levels of conflict.

On Dec. 20, TikTok user Shelby (@shelbyah92) vented about her neighbor constantly parking in front of her house and driveway, while leaving their own area clear of cars. The video garnered over 281,000 views as of publication.

The scenario

In a quick 16-second video, Shelby described how “annoyed” she is because her “next door neighbor”—who never parks their cars in front of their own home—constantly puts all their cars in front of her house, blocking the roadway and making it difficult to get in and out of her driveway.

“My next door neighbor constantly parks all of their cars in front of my house, instead of in front of their own house or driveway,” she said.

According to Geyers Towing, the first step to dealing with a parked car in front of your home is to understand the laws in your local jurisdiction. Though “these can vary greatly between jurisdictions,” the general rule of thumb throughout the United States is that parking on public property is legal unless there is signage prohibiting parking.

Before calling a tow truck, the towing company suggests communicating with your neighbor, and knowing the difference between parking etiquette and laws. If speaking directly with your neighbor doesn’t work, then try to speak with your homeowners organization.

But, if all these fail then contacting police to resolve the issue is a good next step. To ensure that the issue can be dealt with promptly, Geyers Towing suggests that complainants maintain a record of the car being parked for extended periods of times or times of it blocking your driveway. If the officer is unable to resolve the dispute then the car may be towed if it broke any rules within your jurisdiction.

Try not to get too carried away

On Twisted Sifter, one woman detailed how she got her revenge on a neighbor who parked two cars on her street in a way that made it so no one else could park.

According to the article, the woman, her sister and dad tried to handle the situation peacefully by putting their trash cans in front of their place—for garbage pickup and to signal that this is their spot—but the new neighbor just moved their trash cans, causing them to miss the garbage pickup. Since then, the woman and her sister block any car the neighbor parks in front of their house.

What do the viewers think?

Many viewers told her that she was overreacting.

“You don’t own the street,” a user said.

“OK, you’re annoyed. You don’t need to post about it on the internet, Karen. It’s public parking on the street,” a second added.

“You don’t own the street, darling,” a third agreed.

Others claimed the neighbor was in the wrong and that she should do the same to them.

“Park your car in front of her house,” one said.

“It’s an unwritten rule: Park in front of your own house,” a second remarked.

“Go park both your cars in front of theirs for a week. I think they will get it after that!” another said.

“I had a horrible neighbor years ago who did this. They had a driveway and space in front of their house, yet parked every day only in front of mine. Really inconsiderate,” a user shared.

“This would annoy me, too. I don’t want people parking in front of my house public street or not,” a user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shelby via TikTok comment.

