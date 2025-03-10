‘I must accept the title’: Whataburger Museum of Art realizes long-time dream for Texas artists

This weekend, the Texas-sized burger chain Whataburger celebrated its 75th anniversary by hosting the Whataburger Museum of Art (WOMA) installation at South by Southwest 2025. The installation featured art created by fans of the brand.

The effort was started during the COVID-19 pandemic by artists who wanted to create a community around their Whataburger fandom. But with lockdowns in effect, it wasn’t practical to open a physical museum. So, the group opted to start the Whataburger Museum of Art account on Instagram. It currently has more than 25,000 followers.

Over the weekend, the dream became a reality. The WOMA rendered Wanderlust Wine Co’s downtown location unrecognizable as it was filled with 150 exhibits from artists all over Texas. On Friday, some of the artists were able to experience their work in person.

Welcome to the Whataburger Museum of Art (MOMA)

The WOMA offers a glimpse into the minds of all different kinds of Whataburger fans. Exhibits include “Still Texas,” a spinning lowrider bicycle decked out in chrome and a Whataburger paint job. Artist Danny Pechal of Spring, Texas, wrote, “‘Artist’ is not a term I like thrown around. But when the Whataburger Museum of Art features you …. I must accept the title.”

Another piece is from Gilbert Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, where Whataburger is headquartered. “Mi Gente” is a silkscreen on paper with a skateboard deck protruding from it. Martinez depicts a crew of Whataburger team members working together to build a giant burger.

The artist wrote, “I had a team of people constructing my order, in a Willy Wonkaesque kinda way, but everyone in the piece is an artist in my community and who are also Hispanic.”

‘Convos & Comfort Food’

Yet another standout comes from Houston artist Khia Ancalade, who celebrates the brand’s partnership with HBCUs, the JCS Project. “Convos & Comfort Food” is a digital illustration that captures a group of students at their local Whataburger dining room.

“While creating this piece, I reflected on how comfort food has a way of bringing people together, especially students navigating the highs and lows of life. A simple meal can turn into late-night debates, deep conversations, and moments of laughter that shape lifelong connections,” Ancalade wrote.

WOMA commissioned a second piece from Ancalade that she titled, “Savoring the Moment.” It depicts young people enjoying Whataburger and community in different ways.

“Creating this piece was a reminder of how powerful shared moments can be,” Ancalade wrote. “I aimed to capture the warmth, laughter, and connection that come from gathering together. Community isn’t just about being in the same space, it’s about the memories made, the conversations shared, and the bonds that grow stronger over time.”



