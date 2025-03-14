There’s a vast range of alcoholic drinks out there to suit everyone’s tastes, but according to this bartender, they all share one thing in common.

TikToker @hellqueencocktails made the startling admission in a video that has amassed 9,320 views.

“Are all aware that sour just means basically lemonade?” she asks. “Like, if you take the most basic, like, sour mix right at the most basic dive bar, what is it? It’s a mix of lemon and lime juice and sugars. It’s lemonade.”

She went on to list a number of popular drinks that use the same mixer. “So whiskey sour is just whiskey and lemonade. A Boston style whiskey sour is a creamy whiskey lemonade. A Tom Collins is just a sparkling gin and lemonade. A margarita is just an orange flavored tequila limeade. Tommy’s margarita is just a tequila limeade. A bee’s knees is a gin, honey lemonade; daiquiris, rum lemonade. A French 75 is a gin sparkling lemonade, but sparkled with champagne.”

“We are out here just drinking tons and tons and tons of forms of booze and lemonade,” she concluded. “That is what sour means. That’s literally most of our cocktails are just some form of booze and lemonade.”

Is this TikToker right?

According to Liquor.com, @hellqueencocktails is partly right. The site defines sours as “any spirit-based mixed drink that contains citrus or a sour element balanced by sugar.” Meanwhile, Northwest Edible Life gives a more precise definition, saying that a sour consists of “lemon or lime juice, always freshly squeezed, no exceptions.” So, there is an element of truth to what the TikToker is saying.

The majority of commenters were on the same page as @hellqueencocktails, with one user writing, “I think about this all the time.”

“Once I realized this it was all so funny to me, another added. While a third quipped, “So we are just running grown up lemonade stands…that scans!”

Fellow bartenders also shared their thoughts. “This was the easiest way for me to learn when I first started to bartend!!! It is so handy. It’s just the basics!,” one comment read.

“My memory sucks!” another shared. “Once I realized soo many drinks are all similar but only different by one ingredient it all started to make wayyyy more sense.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

