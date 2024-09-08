‘I don’t think I can go back’: Woman issues PSA about Russian and Ukrainian nail techs

Beauty creator Jazz Pack recommends Russian manicures in a recent TikTok. The video has nearly 540,000 views.

“The day that I started getting Russian or Ukrainian or European manicures is the day that all of my nail drama came to an end,” Pack says in her video.

What is a Russian manicure? A Ukrainian manicure?

Russian and Ukrainian manicures are dry, so there is no water involved in the processes.

Ukrainian manicurists use electric files and fine-grit bits to buff nails and remove cuticles, according to Casa D’Blanca Nails & Spa.

Russian nail techs use electric drill bits to file down cuticles and shape nails without water, according to Byrdie.

“Russian Manicure nail & cuticle work is impeccable,” one viewer commented on Pack’s video.

These manicures completely remove cuticles, Dermatologist Dana Stern told Glamour in 2023.

Are dry manicures safe?

The Mayo Clinic and the American Academy of Dermatology advise nail techs to not cut cuticles, as they protect nails and skin from infection.

However, this still remains a common practice for all types of manicures.

What makes Russian manicures so nice?

In Pack’s TikTok, she says her Russian nail tech does not leave strokes or uneven paint.

“My nails consistently come out bomb every single freaking time,” shey says. “Clean, consistent cuticles, look great. Edges are right, their attention to detail, the products that they use, how they do their technique. It is just so worth it to me.”

Pack also says, in her experience, dry manicures are the same price as regular manicures.

However, some viewers said Russian manicures are more expensive where they live.

“I experienced [a] Russian manicure last weekend 4 the 1st time,” one viewer wrote. “Expensive, yes. But I don’t think I can go back to a regular manicure.”

In the TikTok, Pack says her manicure lasts about five weeks.

“My wife has been so happy ever since she started getting a Russian manicure,” one viewer commented.

“Russian mani and pedis are top tier,” another wrote.

“Amen!!! I’m Ukrainian and I always go to a Slavic tech,” another wrote. “I finally found someone close to me and she is absolutely amazing!”

