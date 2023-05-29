‘Literally they will just sit and make sure everything is right’: Wendy’s worker complains about customers who ‘run up time’ in the drive-thru

When your drive-thru performance depends on the customers going through your line quickly, it can be frustrating—particularly if you’ve done everything on your end as a worker to get them moving.

That frustration was captured by one TikToker’s entry into the growing genre of drive-thru worker videos. The @wendysworkers123 TikTok accrued more than 70,000 views as of Monday morning.

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: The customer already got their food and are just sitting there and it’s running up the time.”

The creator is standing in a Wendy’s location at the drive-thru window, gesticulating and lip-syncing along with a voice yelling, “Are you asking me to drive this b*tch? Because what the f*ck is the problem? Let’s goooooo!”

The sound was in a TikTok covered in a previous Daily Dot story about a McDonald’s drive-thru worker experiencing similar frustrations.

Commenters weighed in on the matter.

“Gotta make sure everything in my bag that I paid for,” one remarked. “Sorry, Bebe.”

But another countered, “Like y’all can’t pull forward to check the food? People on their breaks too,” advocating for those in line.

The “gotta check” crew was out in force, with one commenter pointing out, “It’s cause sometimes y’all mess up and we don’t wanna go back through the line.”

One, perhaps recalling a real-life scenario, said, “She y’all ain’t add my sauce Im gonna wait until I get that sauce.”

But sometimes, it really is on the customers. One drive-thru worker checked in with, “One time a dude forgot I gave him his food already, so after like a min, I was like ‘do you need anything else?’ and he was like ‘YEAH MY FOOD.’ And then I pointed at his passenger seat that had his food I just gave him and he said ‘oh’ and drove off.”

Another user provided a workaround to improve drive-thru times for workers.

“The only fast food I ever worked at just cheated the system by scanning out the food the second it’s out the kitchen,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.