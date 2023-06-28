‘Like why are you sitting here texting’: Wendy’s worker calls out customers who camp out in drive-thru while manager is on their ‘a** about the timer’

A Wendy’s worker is trending on TikTok after complaining about drive-thru customers who “camp out” in line, while her manager is on her “a** about the timer.”

The video comes from TikToker user @jonaaaaaa_aaaa, and has accrued over 73,000 views since being posted. In the short clip, the Wendy’s worker acts as though she’s having a meltdown, while lip-synching, “I can’t do this. I can’t do it. I can’t do it. Lawd!”

A text overlay on the video explains the context of her breakdown: “When yo manager on yo a** about the timer and customers keep paying with all change and sitting at my window for a long period of time after getting they food.”

This isn’t the first time a Wendy’s employee has aired their grievances with the “drive-thru timer” on TikTok. Previously, a worker for the franchise stated that they outright refuse to add additional items to a customer’s order because of the timer, which, according to Mashed, measures how long workers take to complete drive-thru requests.

In another instance, a Wendy’s manager was caught on camera attempting to manipulate drive-thru times as a means of “tricking the system,” as one commenter put it.

Viewers resonated with the video from @jonaaaaaa_aaaa, and shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person who claimed to also work at a drive-thru shared their own method to ensure that guests pass through as quickly as possible.

“When they take a while to leave I open the window and hold the next people’s drinks in my hand and they will look at me and instantly leave.”

Another worker offered a similar strategy, saying, “I stand there with the window open until they leave. Just to make it awkward”

It seems Wendy’s workers aren’t the only ones stressed out by drive-thru timers. One customer recalled their own experience with a worker at Jack-in-the-Box. “One time i was at jack in the box and the guy told me to drive all the back and come forward again to reset his timer.”

A number of viewers also agreed with the TikToker’s complaint about customers who pay with change.

One person wrote, “When they ever so slowly count their change and it’s not even exact change” while another commented, “Whenever they give me change I [just] press exact change cause they be bugging fr.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s via email and to @jonnaaaaaa_aaaa via TikTok comment for further information.