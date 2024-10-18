‘My local Wendy’s doesn’t even have straws’: Customer shares Wendy’s x Spongebob drive-thru experience. Is it worth it?

A content creator recently posted a video praising Wendy’s Spongebob-inspired burger. But is it worth it?

In a now-viral video, Jazmin (@thesolarfairy), who lives in Los Angeles, filmed herself going through Wendy’s immersive drive-thru. As of Saturday morning, her clip had amassed more than 2.7 million views.

“I FINALLY TRIED A KRABBY PATTY MY LIFE IS MADE,” she wrote in the accompanying video caption.

The drive-thru Jazmin experienced was Bikini Bottom-themed. As her car drove by the window, she saw a bubble machine, large cardboard cut-outs of the most popular Spongebob characters, and snagged free merch (a yellow bucket hat and Spongebob-themed stickers).

What’s the Wendy’s x Spongebob collaboration?

The collab dropped nationwide at Wendy’s stores on Oct. 8 and features medium fries, a so-called Krabby Patty, and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The meal in its entirety cost $11.99, and customers can order the burger with a single, double, or triple patty.

The immersive drive-thru experience

Wendy’s own website suggests that the immersive drive-thru experience that Jazmin captured might only have been available for a limited time—and for customers living in Los Angeles.

Its site said that the decked out drive-thru was available this month in Panorama City. “All other landlubbers across the U.S. and Canada can snag the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy’s mobile app beginning October 8,” it reads. “Order up!”

Several commenters appeared to have noticed this fact already. Some joked that their local Wendy’s barely has the ingredients for a burger—let alone merch for a Spongebob-based collaboration.

“my local Wendy’s doesn’t even have straws,” one woman quipped.

“This is top tier drive thru, mine doesn’t even care if I get my sauce or not,” another added.

“LA has everything,” a third user lamented.

Fans torn over whether the deal is worth it

While Jazmin never documented herself eating the meal, others who have tried the combo gave it mixed reviews. One popular food TikToker, whom the Daily Dot previously covered, called it a “sloppy, boring collab.”

Another writer, at BuzzFeed, gave the meal similarly mid reviews. She noted, for instance, that the burger lacked the Krabby Patty’s signature sesame seed bun. The writer also said that the burger contained a “top secret” Krusty Kollab sauce that she wished were creamier. Overall, however, she gave the burger decent praise.

“If you take away the Krusty sauce, you basically have a Dave’s Single. And honestly? I’m not complaining,” she wrote. “The lettuce was crisp, the tomatoes were juicy, the onions had a nice crunch, the cheese was melty perfection, the pickles were pickling, the patty was JUICY, and the bun was toasted and buttery. What more could I truly ask for (aside from more Krabby sauce)?”

Other commenters who watched Jazmin’s video similarly praised the meal.

“Omfg this was soooo good,” one person wrote. “It’s definitely worth it!!! The secret sauce was fire.”

“The pineapple frosty was so good,” another wrote.

“They need to just keep this as a meal MOSTLY the burger,” a third person added. “It’s SO good.”

Some, however, who didn’t experience the LA-type drive-thru experience, were less-than-happy about their meal.

“Mine is lame. It was just a regular meal in a regular bag with a pineapple frosty. So disappointing,” one viewer said.

“Mine made me wait 15 minutes in the drive thru and gave me the wrong order,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jazmin via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s by email.

