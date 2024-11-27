‘I’m done with fast food’: Wendy’s customer demands answers after seeing what happened to her Salted Caramel Frosty

Most people probably understand that a dairy-based drink is unsafe to consume if it has been stored improperly overnight. Still, they probably expect that drink to be the same color as when it was first made. A Wendy’s customer purchased a Salted Caramel Frosty. And lots of questions were raised after the seasonal beverage turned bright green when she left it out overnight.

The customer’s video now has 1.2 million views. In it, 20-year-old TikToker @classygirl.101 says she wants answers from the chain after her Frosty turned green.

“Do y’all see this?” she asks viewers. “This was supposed to be a Salted Caramel Frosty. I didn’t like it, so I left it overnight on my shelf, and it’s neon green. Let me show you a picture of what it came looking like—the color it was originally. I don’t care what y’all have to say. There should be no reason this is neon green.”

She says she is concerned about what the color change of the Frosty means for food quality.

“Wendy’s, count your days,” she says in the video. “If I would have drank this, that would have been neon green in my stomach. Y’all can’t be eating and drinking everything. I’m done with fast food. I’m done.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @classygirl.101 and to Wendy’s via email regarding the video.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers suggested that there was a logical explanation for the beverage turning green.

“Oxidation of fats in dairy can sometimes produce a yellow-green color along with the artificial dyes they use in their shakes,” one commenter wrote. “I have no clue why it happens so fast with the shake or why it doesn’t do the same with regular dairy products, so that’s still kinda scary.”

“So I’ve actually noticed that when you use brown food coloring and it separates it’s primarily green, so maybe that’s it?” another commenter wrote.

“I’m gonna assume it just oxidized, guacamole has the opposite effect when it exposed to air for too long!!” a commenter wrote.

Why did the Frosty turn green?

It’s not totally clear why the blended dairy beverage turned such a bright shade of green. However, changes in the color of dairy products often happen due to the presence of bacteria.

Being left out overnight can easily put a dairy-based beverage in the “danger zone,” which allows bacteria to form as it spoils, also known as spoilage bacteria. It can also change color as it begins to grow mold.

