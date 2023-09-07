‘Stop getting ripped off’: Wendy’s customer says customer have been getting ripped off after discovering way to order burger for $2

A Wendy’s customer says that customers are paying too much, and she claims that she has a hack to get a burger for $2.

TikTok user HellthyJunkFood (@hellthyjunkfood) claims that it’s possible to get a large patty from Wendy’s—yes, one of its distinctive square patties—for $2, and then you can get all the other items needed to make a burger for free.

The video has gotten more than 82,000 views since being released on Saturday. It starts with the creator asking, “Did you know you’ve been getting ripped off at Wendy’s?”

She then shows how it’s possible to get the patty for $2. First, she orders “a plain beef burger for $2 from Wendy’s.” She shows the camera her receipt which has one large patty listed for the price of $2. Then the creator asks the person at the drive-thru, “How much is a bun?”

According to the drive-thru worker, it’s “free.” The creator also asks about lettuce and tomato, which apparently is also free.

Once she has the patty and the other, free components of her burger, she puts them all together.

“Let’s see if cheaper tastes better,” she says, taking a bite. She then says that the burger needs ketchup—which is also free at Wendy’s.

Commenters shared their thoughts.

“I feel like my local Wendy’s would kick my ass for that LMAO,” one shared.

Another opined, “That’s obnoxious,” adding, “Just order the [sandwich] like the rest of the people in the entire world.”

Someone else who claimed to work at the restaurant implored, “Please delete this, this is how we get around the $10 limit for employee meals to feed our families.” This isn’t the first time that the TikTok creator has been called out on her “hacks” by a worker. In September 2022, a Starbucks employee begged customers to stop ordering hacks by stitching a video from the creator that detailed how to get a $6 Pumpkin Spice Latte for around $2.50.

“Probably gonna stop this in like 2 days like all these TikTok hacks,” groused another user. “Get it while we can.”

One viewer was inspired to try the hack and reported, “Just tried this and they charged me $3.15….”

While one person tried to attribute the extra $1.15 to “tax,” another commenter remarked, “Tax isn’t $1.15.”

Finally, one commenter pointed out that Wendy’s has meal deals on their menu, saying, “Or just get the BOGO 1$ special get a 10 chicken nuggets and Dave’s single for 1$.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.