Wendy's workers mock customers who ask which drinks are which when it should be obvious

Two Wendy’s workers are poking fun at a customer that couldn’t tell the difference between a cup of Coca-cola and Sprite.

went viral on TikTok doing a skit of taunting customers who don’t know which drink is theirs.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by creator @wendysworkers123 two Wendy’s employees are joking about a customer who couldn’t tell the difference between two drink orders — one of them a Coke and the other a Sprite. The audio played, “You’re joking?”

The caption read, “When the customer asks which one is the Coke.”

“Yes this has happened before,” the creator said in the video’s caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to @wendysworkers123 via TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up more than 251,000 views as of May 29. The video showcased how even though fast food service can be a draining, there are sometimes some bright moments throughout the workday.

Commenters heavily related to the post.

“BRUHHHHHHH one of my BIGGEST ICKS WORKING AT CANES,” one viewer said.

“Grinds my damn gears cause why tf did you ask me that dumbass question,” a second agreed.

“it IRKS me when they ask this when it’s so obvious,” a third wrote.

In addition, some shared similar experiences.

“Nah cuz I had someone order a Fanta orange and Diet Coke and they were like ‘which one is which?” like,’ one user shared.

“Or when they say which one is coke & which one is a tea… when Coke def have the sizzling look and tea has bubbles and is lighter,” a second recalled.

“I had a customer ask me which one was the Sprite and which was the blue Powerade, I thought he was kidding,” a third commented.