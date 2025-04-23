In the past, customers have accused Wendy’s of falsely advertising its food and promotions. This woman joined the list of disgruntled customers, calling out Wendy’s for one of its fry offerings, the Baconator fries.

@baldiiee shares the incident in a slideshow with over 957,000 views. “WENDY’S COUNT YOUR [expletive] DAYS,” she wrote in the text overlay of a slideshow that features a photo of a Wendy’s location. She shows an advertisement featuring the Baconator fries drenched in what appears to be melted shredded cheese and topped with chopped bacon.

However, her order doesn’t resemble the ad.

“What I received,” @baldiiee wrote, revealing she received a smaller portion of fries with only semi-melted cheese and large pieces of bacon.

The Daily Dot reached out to @baldiiee via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Wendy’s via press email.

Viewers weigh in

Both Wendy’s workers and customers agreed that the company has a tendency to do this.

“As a wendys worker yes we do be playin in yall face,” one viewer wrote.

“Depends on how busy they are. I used to work there and it seemed like speed was more important than quality,” another commented.

“That’s Wendy’s for ya! You almost never get what is pictured smh,” a third remarked.

Even a fourth could relate, “I got the exact same thing when i doordashed the one time!!!”

Wendy’s history of advertisement complaints

When Wendy’s rolled out its Krabby Patty Meal in 2024, many complained about how it appeared nothing like the promotional advertisements. Popular food TikToker Jes dubbed it a “sloppy, boring collab.” Many called it a “scam.” Before that, another customer named Madison Denise claimed her saucy nuggets “didn’t look like the pictures.”

In 2022, Wendy’s and McDonald’s were hit with a lawsuit that alleged that they misled customers about the size and quality of their burgers. The complaints reportedly stated that they are “approximately 15-20% larger” in the advertisement vs. in person and that they used raw burgers since “fully cooked burgers tend to shrink and look less appetizing.” A judge sided with the companies. The judge eventually threw out the lawsuit, citing that the advertisements are no different from others.

Wendy’s Baconator fries

Wendy’s offers its fries in a variety of ways:

Plain

Baconator Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

Some customers were far luckier than @baldiiee. Their Baconator fries more closely resembled the ads. In some cases, they looked better than the ads.

But some customers have been similarly let down.

