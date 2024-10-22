‘How did they not catch this’: Wendy’s customer demands answers after noticing something unusual about advertisement for breakfast

Normally, products in advertisement posters appear perfect with no flaws in sight. But a man recently spotted a bizarre detail in one of Wendy’s promotional pictures for a breakfast burrito.

“How did they not catch this or am I tripping?” TikTok user Junior (@juniorfromda252) asks.

“Wendy’s advertisement pic got hair on the sandwich in the picture,” he continues. The TikToker zooms in on the image to reveal small, black curls on different areas of the burrito.

Viewers cracked jokes about the poster

The TikTok about Wendy’s advertising gaffe received over 68,000 views. Many viewers made fun of the mistake.

“That’s so they can point at it and say it’s as advertised when you inevitably find a hair,” one viewer quipped.

“It’s just called [an] honest advertisement,” another agreed.

“That way it’s accurate when they sell it!” a third joked.

However, some viewers disagreed with this assessment.

“It looks like they stitched it together to keep the shell in place,” one user stated.

“That’s not just a dirty screen/board,” a second asked.

Recent lawsuits against Wendy’s advertisements

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s received negative feedback about its promotional images. Recently, customers complained about the restaurant’s new Krabby Patty Meal. Many called it a “scam” and a “sloppy, boring collab.” But the most common grievance was that the meal looked nothing like the way it did in the advertisement.

In 2022, Wendy’s, along with McDonald’s, was also named in a class-action lawsuit accusing the companies of false advertising. The suit alleged the companies used undercooked patties in promotional images in order to make the food look more appetizing. The lawsuit also claimed that the burgers appeared smaller in person than in the ads.

The following year, a judge sided with the fast food companies. US District Judge Hector Gonzalez concluded that the images were, “no different than other companies’ use of visually appealing images to foster positive associations with their products.” The judge also noted that the restaurants provided “objective information about the weight and caloric content of those meals,” on their websites.

The Daily Dot reached out to Junior via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Wendy’s via press email.

