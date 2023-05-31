‘Those deli prices be kinda high’: Walmart worker says he eats from deli during lunch break, ends up paying what he would’ve for Chick-fil-A meal

A Walmart employee said that he purchased food from the store’s deli on one of his lunch breaks—only to end up paying as much as he would’ve at an actual restaurant.

The employee, Ray Martinez (@.ray_mtz03), said he decided to eat at the deli instead of going out for fast food. Still, he said he spent just as much as he would have at Chick-Fil-A. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 55,100 views.

In the video, Martinez recorded himself eating boneless buffalo wings and potato wedges. “POV: You decided to eat food from the deli instead of going out and buying fast food,” he wrote via text overlay.

However, he spent the same amount as he would have at any other fast food restaurant.

“Ngl still paid what i wouldve paid for a Chick-fil-A meal,” Martinez captioned his clip.

At least a handful of commenters seemed to think that Walmart’s food was worth the price. “The potato wedges are soo bomb,” the top-liked comment read.

“I miss the Walmart deli food it goes hard,” a second user agreed.

But, in spite of its taste, Walmart’s deli food is still relatively expensive. For comparison, the TikTok account @travelingfoodreviews spoke glowingly of a Walmart deli meal consisting of boneless wings, macaroni, and potato wedges for $6. An 8-piece nugget at Chick-Fil-A cost $4. A large waffle fry there costs $2.42.

In the comments, a number of viewers agreed with Martinez’s sentiment that deli food at grocery stores is pricey.

“I don’t know those deli prices be kinda high,” one viewer wrote.

“The food at my job’s deli is more expensive than a McChicken and iced tea,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Martinez via Instagram direct message and Walmart by email.