‘Bru, did you think they had a fresh mountain spring?’: Man refills water jug at Walmart. Then he takes a look at where it’s coming from

In parts of the United States, there’s limited access to clean drinking water. According to a 2020 article in TIME, which cites data from the Environmental Protection Agency from early 2019, over 30 million Americans live in areas where water systems violate safety rules.

In response, many Americans choose to consume bottled or filtered water. However, this can come with its own problems. For example, one woman using a home filtration system discovered that her filtration device was filled with mold. Others have noted that bottled water isn’t always as safe as one might think.

Now, a user on TikTok has garnered over 332,000 views after posing a simple question: where does Walmart’s water come from?

What’s wrong with the water bottle refill area at Walmart?

In his video, TikTok user @musicislife497 shows himself refilling a water jug at a Primo self-service refill station in Walmart.

“I’m filling this up at Walmart, and I wonder, like, where is this water actually coming from?” he starts.

After speculating that it “could just be coming from anywhere,” he pulls his camera back behind the machine. He reveals that it’s connected to a normal water line.

“Boy, that’s coming out of they faucet,” says the TikToker. “That is faucet water. I’m filling this up with faucet water.”

Later, he adds, “They giving me the same water I could’ve got at home.” He continued in the caption, “So we drinking filtered tap water.”

Is the water at Walmart just filtered tap water?

Yes, the water available at Primo self-service refill stations is just filtered tap water. However, there’s a little more context that people should be aware of.

First, Primo’s website explains that the water isn’t just going from the faucet straight into the bottle. According to the website, water passes through an activated carbon filter, a micron filter, a reverse osmosis process, a post-carbon filter, and an ultraviolet light before it is dispensed into the bottle.

Second, while the TikToker seems to be aware that the machine is filtering the water, he may be under the misapprehension that this makes it different from the majority of bottled water in the United States. In fact, most U.S. bottled water traces its origin to the tap, per the LA Times. Many manufacturers simply adding additional filtration steps similar to Primo’s machine.

In the comments section, users explained the filtration process while joking about what the TikToker believed was actually going on.

“Bru, did you think they had a fresh mountain spring installed on the roof or something?” asked a user.

“It says that it’s filtered water. They use a carbon & a micron filter, reverse osmosis, another carbon filter, and a UV light that actually sanitizes the water from any leftover bacteria,” added another. “It’s not a little Britta in there!”

“I deliver to a Walmart and I see the guy who services these. they have filters, the guy goes nearly every other day to maintance it,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form, Primo via email, and @musicislife497 via TikTok DM and comment.

