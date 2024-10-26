‘I know I’m not supposed to be here’: Walmart shopper has to go in the back to pick up own online order after waiting for over 1 hour

A Walmart shopper says she had to go into the back to pick up her online order after waiting for over an hour.

TikTok user Platinum.b_ (@platinum.b_) claims that she waited in her car for an hour and 30 minutes. Finally, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“Yo, I’ve been waiting in my car for an hour to pick up my online order at Walmart,” she says.

She also claims, “They told me I can come and get it,” but there were no employees in the back who could help her.

“I’m about to come back here and get my [expletive],” she says. She walks past the barrier dividing the store from the stock room.

Finally, the shopper runs into an employee. She tells them, “I know I’m not supposed to be back here.”

The video then cuts to her pushing a full cart across the parking lot to her car.



“You might as well go get your stuff. They not coming,” she says to some other cars that appear to be waiting for their own orders.

In the caption, the TikToker also notes that no one came to her car because the store was “short staffed.” The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok direct message but did not hear back by the time of publication.

How should you pick up online orders from Walmart?

Walmart offers its customers the convenience of shopping online. Shoppers can simply choose a time slot and opt to pick up the order at their local store or have it delivered to their home. Once a store associate completes the order, customers receive a notice that their items are ready for pick up.

The customer then parks in the parking lot and notifies the store that they are there. They must also note the parking spot number and color of their car. A Walmart employee will then bring the online order to the customer’s car.

The website also states that if an order seems delayed, customers can call the store. “You’ll find the phone number in our app or when you arrive at the pickup location,” it instructs.

Viewers had mixed reactions

The TikTok post received 76,000 views, and viewers shared their own thoughts about the online ordering experience at Walmart.

“If I have to go into the store to get my groceries that I paid to pick up, and have to load up in my car myself, what is the point of ordering to pick up?” one frustrated shopper asked.

“I ordered vitamins the easiest thing to find in the store. it took me 45 minutes they still had to go shop for them. Even though they told me the order was ready. I had to go inside & find them myself,” another complained.

“This may be different, but the Walmart I go to is just a grocery store and I never wait more than five minutes outside. I’ve always had trouble with bigger supercenter Walmarts,” someone else suggested.

Viewers direct blame at corporate

A few viewers agreed that some of the wait times at Walmart to pick up online orders are egregious. However, they argued that store employees cannot help being short-staffed. These viewers suggested that customers should direct their blame at corporate instead.

By Platinum.b_’s own admission, “[The store] literally had one person delivering all the orders to curbside. They were so backed up.”

In light of this information, one commenter advised, “Please take your complain[t] upwards!! most likely they are extremely understaffed due to the normal cuts in hours right before the holiday season. tell corporate they need more people in the stores.”

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Walmart workers who have complained about being overworked and understaffed and reached out to the company via contact form for comment on this matter.

