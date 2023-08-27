‘I just wanna know why’: Walmart shopper finds half-eaten hot dog inside Mainstays Pecan Pie candle

It’s always nice when you’re shopping and you’re treated to a little bonus. It could be not knowing that the item you were purchasing was buy-one-get-one-free, meaning you get double the pleasure for your money. Or maybe you’re getting some french fries from Burger King and an onion ring or two ends up in your bag, that’s a win.

Sometimes, those little surprises are not-so-pleasant, like this one Walmart shopper who purchased Great Value spices only to find bugs inside the container. While this is a horrifying thing to discover, it’s still kind of hard to blame bugs for getting themselves into a container—bugs are just gonna do what they do and have no concern for the human world and social constructs we’ve created for ourselves.

People, on the other hand, can very well held accountable for their actions. Like whoever thought it would be a good idea to jam half of a hot dog inside of a pecan pie candle, something that TikToker Bri Banga (@bribanga4801) came across while shopping at a Walmart location.

She showed off the gnarly retail find in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 266,000 views as of Sunday and had viewers just as befuddled and concerned as she was.

Banga begins the video holding up the camera above her head while clutching a few items. She speaks into the lens, “Good morning, y’all, it’s the first of the month and I’m at Walmart with gang…we seeing, we seeing the most bizarrest thing.”

The TikToker then picks up a Mainstays candle. “A glizzy dog in the candle,” she says. “This is Bourbon Pecan Pie, this look like Bourbon Hot Dog what the f*ck why like, f*ck is going on who put, this look like a Wawa dog too who put the joint in the Walmart?”

It appears that whoever put the half-eaten hot dog inside of the candle went through the trouble of placing the plastic seal back on top of the jar. She tosses the strange discovery right back on the shelf before the video cuts out.

Other TikTok users, just like Banga, couldn’t seem to wrap their heads around why someone would do such a thing.

“Them putting the lid back on is what’s getting me,” one person wrote. Another person thought the re-application of the lid was humorous as well, sharing, “and put the lid back on.”

“I just wanna know the thought process,” another person wrote.

However, Banga may’ve been hiding the identity of the hot dog bandit in plain sight. She mentions that the hot dog appears to have been taken from Wawa, correct? And in the video, she’s sporting a purple t-shirt rocking a logo from the same popular convenience store chain. Coincidence? Maybe…or maybe not.

It didn’t take long for other folks to share the gnarly experiences they came across while working in retail. One viewer penned, “Once saw chicken bones by those powdered drink packets,” which appears to be a regular occurrence as another person wrote, “One time I found a half eaten chicken wing on the shelf at Walmart.”

The phenomena of leaving refuse and half-eaten food on store shelves is one that several retail workers have called out online, like one TikToker who called out a shopper for leaving their empty Starbucks cup on the store shelf.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Banga via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.