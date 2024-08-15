‘Have never had issues scanning more than 20 items’: Walmart shopper says workers ‘locked’ her self-checkout screen

A woman claims Walmart employees locked her screen as she was attempting to check out at the self-checkout area.

In New Jersey-based TikToker Carlene Figg’s video, she confronts several blue-vested Walmart associates.

Figg posted her video to her TikTok account on Sunday. So far, it garnered over 125,400 views and counting.

A text over the video reads: “Walmart very rude employees.” Figg claims that she and her daughter attempted to checkout with two carts of 20 items each when her register ceased to function.

The self-checkout register screen visible in the video reads, “Something has gone wrong with your transaction. We will be with you in a moment.”

“They locked my screen, refused for me to scan out … with my 20 items. And my daughter was going to do her 20 items [next],” Figg claims in the video.

It’s unclear whether Figg was stopped because she and her daughter’s items combined were more than 20. But she says the two were paying in two seperate transactions at separate registers.

“And these people right here,” Figg states, panning her phone’s camera over to a group of three employees.

“That lady right there” she says before the woman tells her she is not allowed to “tape” in the store.

“Yes, I am. It’s a public place. It’s a public area, public domain,” she tells the store employee.

Can you film in Walmart?

Walmart’s website states, “Out of respect for our associates and customers, unauthorized filming is prohibited and we reserve the right to enforce that policy.”

According to an article by radio station WSBS, “the act of filming inside of a store isn’t against the law,” but “you are asked to respect and follow Walmart’s policy.”

Retail stores are considered private property, and customers could face trespassing charges due to violating their policies. Although the police don’t seem to have been called in Figg’s situation.

After attempting to get the employee’s name, Figg focuses her camera on a sign on the checkout station that reads: “Speedy Checkout Twenty Items or Less [sic].”

“I have 20 items. My daughter has 20 items” she claims.

“I was going to take my items to this register here and they locked my register. My daughter was going to take hers over there” she claims, pointing out another register across the aisle. “And they locked the registers and said that we are not allowed to scan out.”

Surprisingly, Figg then states, “They do this to me every single time.”

At no time in the video do the Walmart employees offer an explanation for the alleged lockout.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via its website for a statement.

One viewer had to ask, “Why keep going back? You said they do this every time. I would not go back.”

Figg did not respond to the comment. But in another comment thread, she claimed:

“What happen was we went to the entrance of self checkout they stopped us right away and told us we can not scan out more then 20 items we told them we were using the same cart and there are 3 separate transactions but we are using one cart I had took my things out already to go to another checkout so they gave her a really bad hard time my daughter started to scan her items got to 9 items and they locked the screen to stop her from scanning her other 11 items. my granddaughter was buying her school supplies with her own money so they refused to let them do separate tractions. she also has 19 Items. they had me wait 30 mins while I ask them to price check a item I was not sure of the price…They said we had to have separate carts lol and the sign is their policy… the other closest Walmart from where my daughter lives is 30 mins….”

Viewers weigh in

Other viewers took to the comments section to reveal their own negative Walmart self-checkout experiences.

Maggie (@._.maggi3) wrote, “here in Charlotte Nc it’s 15 items or less for self-checkout while they only have 2-3 cashiers with long lines It’s ridiculous that has happened to me to @Walmart do better!!!”

“Walmart we go to they count the items now if you have more you have to stand in a one hour line they only have four reg open so we walked out and left the cart,” another viewer commented.

However, some viewers seemed to think Figg was to blame for the problems at checkout.

Kellb (@kellb) wrote, “You are trying to be [expletive] and use this speedy lane even though you have two carts. the inside of the store is not public property. it’s private. just follow rules.”

Another viewer stated they “Have never had issues scanning more than 20 items.”

“I hate self check out but when I have a couple items and the checkout is backed up I’ll go through and have never had a problem WTH are you people doing,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Figg via TikTok messenger and comment for further comment.

