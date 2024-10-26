‘There’s a reason it’s so cheap’: Shopper finds huge 98-inch ROKU TV at Walmart for $1,498. Is that a good deal?

Love at first sight doesn’t just apply to people. Apparently, it can also be used to describe the butterflies one gets after spotting a too-good-to-be-true electronics deal. Sierra (@idahogal92.1) documented the shock she felt upon seeing a ginormous 98-inch screen Walmart TV upon visiting the retailer.

Featured Video

The brand, onn., became a subject of debate in her viral TikTok delineating her meeting with the product. Her clip accrued a whopping 8.7 million views.

“Whelp, found my new TV,” a text overlay in the video reads. They pan their phone over to a massive 98-inch onn. Roku TV. A sound bite of someone saying, “Oh my God!” Then, another woman says, “Isn’t it great?” in the background echoes their sentiments.

A TV measuring 98-inches is certainly a massive size. According to Walmart’s website, the offering is paired with Roku’s smart streaming services. Additionally, the price of the TV is $1,498. It offers a 97.5″ screen size, a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 60 Hz refresh rate and LED imaging technology. Furthermore, it’s a full 4k UHD TV set. Comparatively, Sony sells a 98-inch Bravia XR for approximately 4 times that amount on Amazon for $5,998.

Advertisement

Sony vs Onn.

When choosing between the Sony or Onn., depends on the type of technology you’re looking for in a TV set. For instance, the Sony model comes packed with Dolby Vision HDR along with “Exclusive Features for the PlayStation 5.”

The refresh rate on the Sony model is double that of the Onn. brand TV as well at 120 Hz. Both TVs pack Bluetooth for easier device connectivity, as well. As per Walmart’s website, the comments section is packed with positive reviews for the Onn. TV. Moreover, the Sony offering on Amazon is also a treasure trove of positive reviews.

Advertisement

If the $1,500 mark is the absolute maximum you want to pay, you’ll have to compromise screen real estate. Because the Sony Bravia XR model with the same extra features and refresh rate is selling a 75-inch model for $1,498 — the same price as onn.’s.

But is the onn. worth it?

It all depends on how much of a stickler you are for image quality. One Redditor who asked about refresh rates sparked a discussion on viewing experiences.

As they wrote, “As I noted in a previous reply, for watching movies, a 120HZ display is the minimum I would recommend. Because most movies are shot in 24 fps. If your display is capped at 60Hz, it will have a flicker during movies, 60 is not divisible by 24, but 120 is.”

Advertisement

Moreover, other Redditors who replied to their post stated that 120 Hz is a “game changer” for gaming. Additionally, the beefed-up refresh rate purportedly makes watching sports more pleasing to one’s eyes.

Furthermore, PC Mag echoed these sentiments. However, the outlet also added a caveat that anything 240 Hz and above will have “rapidly diminishing returns.” In a piece penned about refresh rates, PC Mag states that only fast-twitch gamers will notice a difference at this level.

TikTokers were divided

One person wrote in the comments section that a 60 Hz refresh rate doesn’t cut the mustard for them. “60hz at that size might as well be a slideshow,” they penned.

Advertisement

Another said folks should probably stay away from the onn. offering. “If you want a TV that last more than a year, don’t buy this brand,” they warned. “There’s a reason it’s so cheap.”

“Only 60hz is wild,” another echoed.

“Rather buy a smaller tv with actually good quality,” one TikToker wrote.

Someone else expressed the same fears about quality. “Only 1.5k that’s cheap for something that size.”

Advertisement

But others thought the sheer size of the TV screen more than made up for it. “For 1,500 honestly that’s not bad I’ll take it,” one said.

And one TikTok user who said they had the same TV cautioned against purchasing it. “I had that tv it has really bad reviews and will turn off.”

This isn’t the first time a Walmart shopper has gone viral for the giant Roku TV. Two previous TikTokers shared their disbelief at the TV. Again, not everyone was on board.

The Daily Dot has reached out to onn. and Walmart via email and Sierra via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.