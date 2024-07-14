‘Do not touch them with bare hands!!!’: Walmart shopper buys Paris Hilton’s new kitchen collection. She notices something strange about the knives

A TikToker has gone viral after making a disturbing discovery about her Paris Hilton kitchen collection. The 10-piece knife set with a heart-shaped knife block, has a recommended retail price of $69.99, and features cut-out hearts on golden blades with pink, glittery handles.

However, despite the glamor of the kitchen set, TikToker Kathleen (@kathleen.kathleen) noticed something disturbing about the collection in a video that has amassed 2.6 million views as of Sunday.

“I was looking at the Paris Hilton collection at Walmart, the pink stuff and I don’t have a pink house or pink kitchen, but I like having a little accent here in there,” she began. “I thought that these knives with little hearts are so cute.”

But then, when she washed the knives, Kathleen noted that the pink, gem-like handles became “sticky and gross.”

“I don’t know what this is like resin or acrylic or whatever,” she added, giving users a closer look at the knives, “but soap and warm water shouldn’t do this.”

Are the Paris Hilton knives made of plastic?

Numerous viewers raised the alarm over Kathleen’s sticky knife handles. “Do not touch them with bare hands!!!!!” one warned. “That’s uncured plastic.”

“I don’t think the resin cured,” a second commenter echoed, to which Kathleen replied: “Yeah, something lovely and toxic I’m sure.”

On the Walmart website, the knife handles are described as “ergonomic,” which in turn means that they are made out of thermoplastic elastomers, a type of rubber and plastic hybrid. Numerous reviewers on the Walmart site also noted that the knives appear to have a plastic coating.

Meanwhile, other eagle-eyed commenters noticed what appeared to be Dawn Power Wash, a dish detergent spray that counts alcohol along its ingredients, in the video. This alcohol, some commenters claim, has the potential to “ruin the coating” on knives like these because plastic reacts with certain types of alcohol.

“The power wash will eat away at coatings because it’s not just dish soap like regular liquid Down” one commenter wrote. To which Kathleen replied, “I’m not going to keep anything in my kitchen that can’t withstand alcohol. I’m not soaking anything in it so if it’s taking the coating off that quickly, it shouldn’t be near food (or me).”

Representatives of Walmart and Paris Hilton didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form and email respectively. The Daily Dot reached out to Kathleen via TikTok comment.

