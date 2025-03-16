‘So did he walk there?’: Nissan Sentra driver goes to Walmart for an oil change. Then the auto care worker asks him to pull in

Drive-up oil change services—like those offered by Walmart and Valvoline—are a convenient way for drivers to get regular car maintenance without scheduling appointments daya in advance. However, one Walmart auto care worker says that one Nissan Sentra driver overcomplicated the process.

Featured Video

In a video with over 27,000 views, auto care worker Skylouieeeee (@skylouieeeee) says he was checking the line of cars outside that were waiting for an oil change when a man approached him.

What was the customer’s unusual request?

“He said he needed an oil change. So I started writing him up on my tablet,” he explains. “I asked him, ‘Where’s your car?’”

Advertisement

The man tells him that he drives a 2017 Nissan Sentra. However, he doesn’t tell the auto care worker where the car is.

“We still need to put [the car] inside the line so we can put you for an oil change,” he tells the man. “This dude looked at me with the straightest face and was like, ‘I don’t have the car with me at the moment.’”

The auto care worker explains that the year, make, and model aren’t enough information to check the car in for an oil change.

“We need to read the odometer. We need to get the VIN. We need everything about the car before we do the oil change,” he says.

Advertisement

He says the man pushed back and insisted that all he needed to tell the worker was the year, make, and model.

“I told him it’s either he has to bring the car in right now and I check him in, or he’s just going to have to come back later,” he explains.

But the man pushes back again, insisting that the workers can start changing the oil “right now.”

“He says, ‘Well don’t start on [the other cars] until I get my car here,” he exclaims. “Why didn’t you bring your car in the first place?”

Advertisement

What do other drivers think?

In the comments, other drivers question why the customer would ask for an oil change without his car available.

“How does he expect you to work on a car thats not even there??? Are you gonna teleport the oil change like???” one jokes.

“Like regardless g you still need to have the car physically present,” another writes.

Advertisement

“I don’t doubt your experience with customers like this but there’s no way this one didn’t know he needed to have the car present,” a third says.

Others say the worker’s experience is typical in customer service jobs. They pointed to the TikToker’s series of stories about encounters with customers at Walmart. The Daily Dot previously reported on several of Skylouieeeee’s videos, including his retelling of one woman who purchased a bike without a reliable way of transporting it out of the store.

“They always do things on purpose lol,” a viewer writes.

“The customers never stop to amaze me,” another says.

Advertisement

“People just love to piss us off at work no matter what,” a third laments.

The Daily Dot reached out to Skylouieeeee via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. We also contacted Walmart via press form.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.