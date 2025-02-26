‘They definitely owe you a new motor’: Woman goes to Walmart for oil change. Then she pops the hood

A woman went to Walmart for an oil change. She thought everything was fine until she later popped open the hood and saw oil everywhere.

TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminetriguero) posted a video on Sunday that shows her car with the hood up. Oil is splattered all over everything. In the on-screen text, Jasmine says, “Never go to Walmart for an oil change.”

As Jasmine surveys the damage, she soon finds out why the oil splattered everywhere. The last person who worked on the vehicle evidently did not replace the oil cap. “It’s all over my car,” Jasmine says.

Viewers react to the Walmart oil change mishap

In the caption, Jasmine writes, “Don’t go to the one in Ranch. They did this [expletive] to me.” In the comments section, viewers encouraged her to report this incident to Walmart management.

“They definitely owe you a new motor,” wrote one viewer.

“Probably the wrong oil, too,” wrote a second viewer.

A third viewer said, “That’s why I do my own—for a reason.”

However, one person said it’s not the worst choice of oil change establishment. “They have good insurance,” wrote one viewer. “And where else can you get your oil changed for $25?”

Is Walmart a bad choice for oil changes?

Getting your oil changed is one of the realities of owning a car. Walmart is well-known for its reasonable oil change prices, but some viewers would rather not take a risk that the Walmart technician assigned to their vehicle is on their first day on the job.

Walmart’s oil change is indeed $24.88 before tax. The retailer promises that it delivers “high quality oil brands at great prices.” However, the reviews on this Reddit thread posted to r/cars four years ago are mixed.

One user simply said, “Never. I would DIY before bringing it there.”

A second user joked, “I would trust them to change the oil in my wheelbarrow.”

Another user disagreed. “People in here are acting like they are doing an engine removal,” they wrote. “Changing the oil is one of the easiest things anyone can do on 99% of cars on the road. You’ll be fine.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jasmine via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Walmart via online contact form for comment.

