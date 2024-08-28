‘Target wouldn’t do that’: Woman orders ‘out-of-stock’ Ninja blender on Walmart delivery. She can’t believe what her shopper brought her

Walmart shopper Caitlin Brown ordered a Ninja blender via Walmart delivery. Unfortunately for Brown, the blender was out-of-stock. However, Brown’s shopper wasn’t letting that stop them from getting Brown a blender.

Brown (@theskinot) posted a viral TikTok detailing her issue with the delivery, which is evident from a quick glance. Instead of bringing her the out of stock blender, the driver somehow left the store with a floor display. The display items in Walmart don’t actually work.

But TikTokers were equally impressed and dumbfounded with Brown’s video, which amassed over 73,000 views on the platform.

“I placed a Walmart delivery order for a bunch of groceries,” Brown says into the camera. “I needed to get a new quick blender for the mornings. And I noticed that they said that it was like out of … stock. … But, they brought me this,” the TikToker states, flipping the camera to show the display item.

The shelf display is complete with the transparent display tray and inserts to show customers all of the lovely things they can blend up with their new Ninja product.

“They brought me the display, with a taped spoon. And also everything’s still screwed on. Walmart…why? Why though?” she asks before the video cuts out.

“Where’s the cord though?” Brown asks in a caption for the video.

Viewers are impressed

Brown was understandably flabbergasted to receive the blender display instead of an actual blender. However, TikTokers applauded the effort her delivery driver put in.

“Give that driver his stars,” one person penned.

“Wellllll as weird as it is I’m also kinda impressed with the dedication,” another TikToker said.

Another was just shocked that they were able to leave the premises with the display. “Howwww did they get out of the store w that?? I’m hollering!!” they exclaimed.

Another viewer wanted to know how the driver was able to scan the display in the first place. “How did they ring that out?!” they questioned.

Walmart substitution frustration

Walmart delivery customers have blasted drivers and pickers for the way their items have been delivered in the past. At least two different shoppers received the items they ordered still in their lock box. Another customer complained about the state her groceries arrived in, saying they were potentially no longer safe to use.

But with more and more people signing up for delivery services, we can only assume additional bizarre substitutions will find their way into people’s homes. And TikTokers will likely have a front-row seat to the chaos.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email form and to Brown via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.