When one man was craving a quick meal, he turned to Walmart. He purchased the Marketside five-cheese breadsticks, noting that the product could be baked in under 10 minutes. Little did he know that the short snack would turn a simple snack into a multi-hour affair.

John W. Atkinson (@johnatkinsoniii) posted a video to TikTok showing the packaging of Marketside five-cheese breadsticks. The breadsticks, sold at Walmart, promise “tender, homestyle breadsticks scored into 18 sticks” in 9 to 11 minutes at 425°F. So what went wrong?

As he flipped the packaging and read the more detailed baking instructions on the back, he discovered a surprising tip that made him question the product’s convenience.

“Baking tips: Bake only one breadstick at a time,” he read aloud, adding some sarcastic captions on the screen: “Who came up with this tip?” … “162 minutes later…”, and “Looks like a very late supper!”

He closed the video with a sarcastic remark: “Well, this is gonna take a while.”

The video has garnered more than 59,500 views since it was posted on Sept. 9, with many commenters expressing their confusion and amusement at the bizarre product instructions.

“I’m pretty sure they meant one pack at a time,” one user wrote, suggesting that the instructions were referring to the whole package of breadsticks, and not each individual stick.

Another user agreed the tip is unnecessary. “I have baked them all at once according to cooking instructions. They are fine,” another user confirmed.

Another commenter asked John how the breadsticks tasted. He replied, “Well 2 1/2 hours later, the first one was pretty cold.”

One user also took the opportunity to leave their lukewarm review of the product. They wrote, “this s**t gave me BAD BAD HEARTBURN.”

This isn’t the first time a Walmart food product has gone viral on TikTok. In August, a customer complained about the inside of a raw chicken breast she purchased from the retailer. Earlier this month, a TikTok user and Walmart shopper who tried all of Gordon Ramsay’s frozen dinners gave mixed reviews. Finally, a customer praised the chain’s hot bar macaroni and cheese.

The Daily Dot has reached out to John W. Atkinson via TikTok DM and to Walmart via its media relations contact form.