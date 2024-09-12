‘I would’ve lost my mind’: Walmart shopper buys case of mango Pepsi. She can’t believe what she got

A Walmart shopper posted a viral video of what she saw after she opened a case of what she thought was Pepsi Mango.

What did she get?

In her seven-second clip, TikTok user Pumpkin Pie (@littlemiss.pumpkinnn) records the opened mango Pepsi box as she digs through the 12 cans. From what viewers can see, 10 of the 12 cans inside the box are Mug Root Beer, leaving only two mango Pepsis.

The TikToker reached over 1.8 million views on her video. In the video’s caption, she asked, “Why is there root beer instead of pepsi?” and tagged Pepsi and Walmart.

Viewers respond

“I would’ve lost my mind, mango Pepsi is so d*mn good,” a viewer said in the video’s comments section.

Another comment with over 30,000 likes joked, “I think you got mugged!!”

One mentioned checking to make sure what the individual cans have inside. “The factory may have ran out of the right cans and substituted those ones lol,” they added.

She’s not alone

Pumpkin Pie is not the only TikToker to find the wrong soda in her 12-pack. Previously, a DoorDash customer went viral when she ordered Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and found a regular Dr Pepper hidden among the other cans in the box. She suspected her DoorDasher or a store associate had made the switch.

How might soda cans get mixed up?

In the Reddit thread r/mildyinteresting, a user posted, “Found a weird sprite in my coke 12 pack.” Another user responded that, occasionally, a case may fall off a pallet during manufacturing, which can break the cans inside.

“They bring it to a room, rinse off all the cans, find extra cans to replace the damaged ones, and package them all up in a fresh cardboard box before shipping it out again,” they claimed. “It’s a manual process by a person, so sometimes they make mistakes.”

However, a user who identified as a Coca-Cola account manager added, “This is true,” but it likely happened at the store.

“Package got damaged on the sales floor or in the back room, and was repackaged to be sold instead of credited,” they continued. “Most likely a mistake, unless the merchandiser just wanted to watch the world burn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pumpkin Pie via TikTok comment and direct message, Pepsi via email, and Walmart via media contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.