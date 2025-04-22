Walmart announces new $48 parking lot fine. Here’s how to avoid it

Finding a spot in a crowded parking lot can be a challenge—especially when those spots are taken up by people who aren’t shopping.

Now, Walmart is stepping in with a new enforcement policy aimed at curbing that exact issue.

What’s the new Walmart parking rule?

Starting May 1, the Walmart and Sam’s Club on Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu, Hawaii, will limit parking to just three hours.

If you stay longer than that, you’ll have to pay $3 for every additional 30 minutes, which would add up to $48 per day. And if your unpaid balance hits $50 or more, your vehicle could be towed.

To track the time, Walmart is installing video cameras that scan license plates when cars enter and leave the lot. The system is automatic, and payment devices are supposed to be available at the location—though according to KHON2, they haven’t been installed yet.

So far, this change is limited to the Keeaumoku location.

What people are saying about the change

Plenty of shoppers had thoughts about the move after the story aired on KHON2’s YouTube channel.

“Who was that representative who spoke about giving warning to residents in the area? This is not their personal parking lot! It’s a lot for customers to park. What is wrong with people today?” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “Yes! Once again Walmart looking after its customers!!!”

But not everyone is happy. One user who frequently visits both Sam’s and Walmart shared that the new limit might change their routine.

“Guess I’m not going there anymore. I park upstairs at Sam’s, then walk down to Walmart. I sometimes spend more than 3 hours total in both places. Spending money. I’ll just go to Pearl City from now on,” they wrote, adding that the real issue is people using the lot to park and catch the bus or go to work.

For now, customers planning to shop at Walmart’s Keeaumoku location might want to keep an eye on the clock—or risk paying up.

