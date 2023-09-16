‘I hope no one used this on food’: Walmart shopper finds hair product in baking aisle next to colored cake decor sprays

A Walmart customer noticed something was off after going into the baking aisle.

TikToker Mattie (@whats.my.name.now) showcased how she found hair color spray on the same shelf as cake decorating spray and expressed concerns that folks shopping for baking goods might purchase the hair spray thinking that it’s safe for gussy up a cake with.

“So I’m in the baking aisle right now, and they have all these colored sprays here that you can, like, you know, put on cupcakes and stuff, and then over here, they have this spray. And I looked at it, and I thought the picture looked weird. It’s literally meant for your hair. And there’s multiple of them, so it’s not like it’s misplaced, and there’s a tag. I don’t think that tag matches that, but somebody made a mistake,” Mattie says.

Her TikTok garnered over 552,000 views.

This isn’t the first time a Walmart shopper has found themselves face to face with a canned spray conundrum. One Redditor, back in 2016, uploaded a photo of two Great Value offerings—one of them Butter Flavored Cooking spray and the other Lemon Scented Furniture polish. The uploader joked that they “almost killed [their] family…making pancakes,” showing a photo of the two items side by side with each other.

A former Walmart worker explained how this type of mix-up can happen. “I used to work there. You’d be surprised how often the labels would throw us off,” they said. “We’d put it on the shelf, and a customer would point it out. we’re putting so much product on our shelves it sometimes slips by us.”

Judging from comments from other folks, it would appear that this just isn’t a problem unique to Walmart. “At tjmaxx this would happen ALL THE TIME! bath salts in the food dept, loofas& sponges, fancy food oils with the skin oils,” one said.

Then there were customers who bought products that were misplaced. “That happened to me once !!! I wanted spray olive oil and someone had put a oil spray for HAIR with all the food oils ! My food went to the trash,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Mattie via TikTok comment for further information.