‘Don’t get fooled’: Walmart shopper reaches for gallon of Great Value Orange Juice. Then he takes a closer look

A Walmart shopper is going viral on TikTok after claiming that certain brands are misrepresenting how much product they’re giving to customers.

User @paw.paw33 said he was recently shopping at the retailer when he noticed something off with Great Value orange juice. In short, he said a jug-like bottle was marketed as if it contained one gallon of juice, but the weight on the front of the container revealed that wasn’t true.

“Look at this, people. Don’t get fooled. That, right there, is not a gallon,” @paw.paw33 said. As of Monday, his video warning others about checking the weight of any product they buy had amassed more than 233,200 views.

What’s up with Great Value brand orange juice?

In his video, @paw.paw33 said the gallon jug-shaped bottle of juice sold at Walmart did not, in fact, contain a gallon.

“They think we don’t notice,” @paw.paw33 said of the brand’s manufacturers.

The bottle of Great Value orange juice contained 89 fluid ounces. The Walmart shopper then placed a gallon of Tropicana-brand orange juice next to the Great Value one to show viewers the difference in size and weight.

“That’s a gallon. That’s 89 fluid ounces,” @paw.paw33 said of the respective Tropicana and Great Value jugs.

@paw.paw33 accused Great Value of “reducing the size” of its product while keeping the same price, a phenomenon known as shrinkflation. Indeed, a gallon of juice would’ve contained 128 fluid ounces, as the Tropicana bottle had.

“Come on, manufacturers,” @paw.paw33 said. “We’re not stupid.”

Great Value products take a hit

Beyond what @paw.paw33 said is false advertising on Great Values’ part, there are other controversies associated with the brand.

For instance, last month another content creator said she purchased Great Value-brand chicken nuggets from Walmart. After cooking the chicken, however, the woman said she realized it was hollow inside. So she essentially ordered a bag of breading from Great Value.

Other customers have complained about Great Values’ prices. Recently, another Walmart shopper commented that the price of Great Value’s largest olive oil was the same as filling up her gas tank.

Shrinkflation likely plays a role

The Great Value brand juice may be another victim of shrinkflation, or the practice of companies selling the same (or less) product for the same cost.

This hasn’t just affected food sold at Walmart, though.

In February, one woman warned against buying Frito-Lay and Kellogg’s products because they’ve shrunk the size of their items. For example, she said Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes went from 425 grams to 355 grams per box. Meanwhile, she said the brand’s Special K cereal went from 435 grams to 345 grams per box.

Some other Great Value products have seemingly shrunk in size too. In October 2023, one woman said she purchased Great Value croutons that weighed 85 grams less than what the product advertised.

Viewers call out brands and stores for unfair marketing practices

In the comments section of @paw.paw33’s video, several users agreed that shrinkflation played a role in the juice container changing.

“Shrinkflation! I noticed this a couple of months ago,” one user said.

“Shrinkflation is a thing,” another echoed.

“They been doing this,” a third viewer wrote.

Some called out other brands that they said were guilty of embracing shrinkflation.

“Tropicana did this too,” one viewer commented.

“Same with chips!! No more 10 oz it’s 8 oz now,” another said.

“Walmart [has] been doing that for a while,” a third commenter pointed out. “That’s why I quit shopping there. Very few items, even name brands, are [of] the same quality for the price. You have to price shop to know.”

And some users took Great Values side, since the bottle, they noted, never claimed to contain one gallon of juice.

“They’re so tricky, putting the weight on the front of the package like that,” one viewer quipped.

“Where does it say GALLON?” another questioned.

“Is it advertised as a gallon??!” a third user echoed.

To this comment, @paw.paw33 clarified, “No, didn’t say it was. They just made it look like a gallon jug.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @paw.paw33 via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.

