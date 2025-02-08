‘They taste better’: Walmart customer exposes under $5 hack for people who love Girl Scout cookies

Some Girl Scout cookies are being discontinued. One woman has advice on where you can find the flavors that the Girl Scouts aren’t going to sell anymore.

Featured Video

It’s Girl Scout cookie season. That means you’ll see little girls hawking cookies in the neighborhood, at grocery stores, and malls. Fans find it hard to walk by without buying one (or two or three) of their $6 boxes of treats.

The little scouts sell about 200 million boxes each year. The organization calls its cookie hustle “the largest entrepreneurial program in the world.”

The best-selling Girl Scout cookies, according to their site, are:

Advertisement

Thin Mints Caramel deLites/Samoas Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs Adventurefuls Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos

The organization won’t get rid of any of these best sellers anytime soon. But some not-so-popular cookies are being retired after this selling season.

The cookies that are being discontinued are S’mores and Toast-Yay!

“We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations. Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S’mores may lead to something new and delicious,” a Girls Scouts spokesperson told NPR.

Advertisement

Where does the money for Girl Scout cookies go?

Proceeds from cookie sales stay within the local troop to fund activities and community projects

“Cookie program revenue is a critical source of funding for Girl Scout councils, which deliver essential programming to troops. Proceeds help reach Girl Scouts in underserved areas and maintain camps and properties,” the Girl Scouts site reads.

Walmart customer says bye-bye to Girl Scout cookies

In a video with more than 250,000 views, Walmart shopper Anna Lynn Catera said she wasn’t pressed about the cookies being retired.

Advertisement

Even if the Girl Scouts discontinue your favorite flavor, Catera says that you can find the same thing at Walmart.

“They got all flavors, cheaper price, better quality, they taste better. So, if you love Girl Scout cookies, run to Walmart,” Catera said while eating lemon-dipped shortbread cookies that appear to be imitations of Girl Scouts’ Lemonades cookies.

“They got all kinds all flavors and they all less than $5,” she added.

Are the dupes good?

Walmart isn’t the only brand to try to copy the Girl Scouts.

Advertisement

The Daily Meal found more than a dozen imposter cookies and ranked them all. While they weren’t all hits, you can find tasty imitations out there.

Walmart shoppers may be happy to know that Sporked has ranked the chain’s versions.

“Walmart got on the food dupes lol, Cane Sauce, Big Mac Sauce, those cookies, Wendy’s nuggets, the Rally’s/checkers fries…don’t sleep on em,” a top comment read.

Advertisement

“i never realized girl scouts in different areas, have different cookies. i used to love the s’mores cookies in NJ but in texas they aren’t even close,” a person said.

“THOSE ARE THE BEST,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Catera for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to the Girl Scouts via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.