‘Who is this for?’: Walmart shopper demands answers after discovering strange-looking toy

A Walmart shopper discovered a strange-looking toy at the store that left her with a lot of questions.

Featured Video

In a viral video that has amassed over 3.3 million views, user Jess (@applesauceandadhd) shared the strange toy and its price.

“I need someone to explain this to me,” she began in the clip. “Emily and I found this at Walmart. It’s $7.94.”

The Fuggler

In the video, the influencer revealed the toy, which also came with a strange accessory.

Advertisement

“It’s called a Fuggler and it has underpants,” she said, holding up the toy for her viewers to see. “And teeth.”

As the woman and her friend, Emily, showed off the toy, it was obvious they found it to be creepy. Jess said the toy would “horrify” her kid and could not imagine who it was made for.

“Can someone explain to me what market this is?” the woman asked. “Like, who is this for?”

Advertisement

She also noted the toys were numbered and wondered if they were collectibles.

“And if they are collectible, who the f*ck is collecting these?” she asked.

Who’s the toy for?

According to the toy’s website, Fuggler toys are “not for the faint of heart.” They also come with a warning that they could potentially ruin your life.

Advertisement

The toys’ description is truly strange. Aside from dentures, each toy also has its own “Butt-on hole.”

Apparently, that’s what the underpants Emily pointed out are for.

“Fugglers are funny-ugly monsters that will ruin your life and warm your heart with their mischievous antics and straight-up bonkers appearance,” the Fuggler website explains.

“Each Fuggler is out to wreak havoc on the world. You can recognize these creepy creatures with their human-like teeth, vacant eyes, disturbing demeanor and signature BUTT-on hole.”

The toys are sold at several stores including Walmart, K-Mart, Toys”R”Us and others.

Advertisement

There are even Nickelodeon-themed fugglers that resemble Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, many self-identified as Fuggler lovers.

“It’s me. hi. I’m the problem. I love these guys. they are so cute,” user sdarko wrote.

Advertisement

“I have Fugglers! I love them so much,” another wrote.

“I got one for my step mum for a joke and she retaliated by getting my daughter one that farts,” another user said.

“My mom collets weird things and she has a whole collection of fugglers,” user Aubree Weimer wrote. “All set up on display in her office.”

This is not the first time a TikToker went viral for pointing out a strange toy sold at Walmart.

Advertisement

Millions of viewers tuned into one woman’s clip that featured the store’s Skibidi Toilet Mystery Surprise Toilet Set which retailed for $44.97.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.