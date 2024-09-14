‘You can press charges’: Walmart shopper orders $400 Shark vacuum cleaner. What the Spark driver does next shocks her

A woman filed a police report after a Walmart Spark delivery driver allegedly stole her $400 Shark vacuum cleaner.

In a video with over 291,000 views, TikToker Bree Larai (@bree.larai) says she ordered a pressure cooker, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, and a brand-new Shark vacuum through Walmart’s Spark delivery service. But when she received her order, she noticed the Shark vacuum was missing.

Bree says she looked in her kids’ room and outside her apartment to see if she had missed the vacuum when she brought in the rest of her order. The vacuum was nowhere to be found.

“I texted [the delivery driver] and asked her, ‘Hey, where did you leave the vacuum cleaner?’” she says in the video. “No response.”

When the delivery driver didn’t respond, Larai says she reached out to Walmart.

“Walmart said, ‘We’re going to open up an investigation because this is unacceptable,’” Larai explains. “I want my vacuum cleaner or my money back.”

Walmart purportedly told Larai they couldn’t give her a new vacuum or a refund until they investigated and contacted the driver. Two days later, the driver texted Larai that she had left the vacuum with the rest of her order.

“I go to the leasing office to review the camera footage, and I see that it’s in her trunk,” Larai reveals. “So, I called her while I was in the office.”

Customer presses charges

Larai says the delivery driver claimed that the vacuum cleaner in the video footage was one she had purchased for herself. The driver suggested that Larai press charges and “have the police look into it.”

“I’m like, ‘You know what? That’s exactly what I’m going to do,’” Larai says. “And the girl was like, ‘Over that? Over a f–ing vacuum cleaner?’”

Larai claims she called the police and gave them the camera footage. After she filed the police report, she sent a picture of the paperwork to the delivery driver.

“She called me like, ‘I have three kids to take care of. I didn’t mean to take it. I didn’t know it was in there,’ and this and that,” Larai says in the clip.

In a follow-up video, Larai says the woman returned the vacuum to her house and maintained that she didn’t mean to take it.

“She said, ‘Please don’t take me away from my kids. I already have warrants. And if you do this, I’m going to go to jail,’” Larai recalls. She says she brought the vacuum in and shut the door on the woman, discovering that the driver had used the vacuum.

Larai commented that she will not drop the charges. In a TikTok direct message to the Daily Dot, Larai says there is no further update on the charges.

In the comments section, viewers were divided on whether Larai should keep or drop the charges, as the driver returned the vacuum.

“Y’all way too vindictive with time on your hands,” one wrote. “The fastest resolution would have been through Walmart who would have refunded you.”

Larai responded to the comment, saying, “You want me to drop the charges because she’s a single mom? So am I.”

However, others encouraged her to maintain the charges.

“Please keep them charges!” one said.

“I wouldn’t drop the charges either. You don’t steal from me,” another wrote.

“If it was an accident she would have responded that she mixed up the orders. Seems intentional,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via online contact form.



