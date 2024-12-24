’42 parking spots. … There’s not enough parking for everybody’: Walmart customer can’t find parking after pickup customers are prioritized

A Walmart customer recently put the store on blast after he couldn’t find parking due to the fact that pickup customers are prioritized in the parking lot.

Burt Decker (burtdecker) uploaded a video to TikTok which garnered over 287,000 views. Decker’s caption highlights the customer’s frustration with the how parking spaces are allocated for curbside pickup at Walmart.

The TikToker writes, “Make it stop. 42 curbside spots, Walmart? Who’s doing all this shopping? Meanwhile, I’m circling the lot like it’s Black Friday.”

Walmart curbside pickup parking

In the video, Decker expresses irritation at the numerous parking spots designated for Walmart’s curbside pickup program. He questions why there are so many and expresses frustration over the lack of available parking for in-store shoppers.

He notes in the video, “They did this at our neighborhood market, and now there’s not enough parking for everybody.”

This sentiment was echoed by many commenters who shared similar experiences.

One wrote, “There are never more than 6-8 cars in ours! It is ridiculous overkill!”

A related article from The Sun highlights another shopper’s frustration at Walmart’s parking system. The customer claims they had to walk “half a mile” to return a cart, and called for the retailer to better organize parking and cart return areas.

In-store shopping challenges

Beyond concerns with parking, Walmart customers also report difficulties navigating the store because of the many employees fulfilling online orders.

As one commenter on Decker’s post observed, “And what’s more annoying is all the employees in the aisles with huge carts taking up the aisle so they can do the online/pickup orders.”

Another agreed, stating, “That and trying to shop around the online shopper employees.”

Walmart customer responses

Some Walmart customers admitted to parking in the curbside pickup spots regardless of being in-store shoppers.

One commenter shared, “I just park there anyway,” while another stated, “I park in them and walk inside and shop!”

This behavior highlights a growing disregard for the current parking system, which could potentially exacerbate the issue for the pickup customers that the spots are intended to serve. A recent article from The Daily Dot discusses the issue from the perspective of a Walmart customer who was at the store for a pickup order, but could not find an available parking spot. Furthermore, the customer alleged, all the spots designated for pickup customers were being used by customers who appeared to be shopping in the store.

As retailers continue to expand curbside pickup services, balancing the needs of online and in-store shoppers remains a critical challenge. Addressing these concerns is essential to ensure a satisfactory shopping experience for all customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart on their media portal. The Daily Dot also reached to Decker via Tik Tok comment and direct message.

